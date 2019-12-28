The Hutchinson girls basketball team defeated the Becker Bulldogs 78-68 Friday at the Granite City Showcase.
Seven games is the longest win streak for girls basketball since they nine in-a-row back in the 2017-18 season.
Becker came into the game having a win streak of their own. The Bulldogs have won four straight games and three of the wins have been 50-point blowouts. This was a big game for Hutchinson to get, not only does it continue their streak, but it was a quality win versus a quality opponent.
The Tigers finished the game with five players scoring in double figures. Brynn Beffert and Michaela Stamer led the way scoring 16 points each. Both players were efficient from the floor, as all of Stamer's made field goals were 3-pointers and Beffert made eight of her nine shots.
Karissa Korson added 12 points, Alyssa Stamer 11, Emma Olberg 10 to round the players in double figures.
The Tigers owned the paint once again, making 75 percent of their that they took there. The girls were also in the giving mood, dishing out 19 assists on their 29 made field goals.
The team will be off for a week before heading to Norwood Young America Friday.
Hutchinson 78, Becker 68 (Dec. 27)
Hutch.... 38 40 – 78
Becker... 40 28 – 68
Individual Stats:
Points: Brynn Beffert 16, Michaela Stamer 16, Karissa Korson 12, Alyssa Stamer 11, Emma Olberg 10, Chloe Peterson 7, Morgan Ellis 6
Rebounds: Beffert 7, Ellis 7, Olberg 6, Korson 4, Alyssa Stamer 4, Michaela Stamer 2, Peterson 1, Aubrey Brunkhorst 1
Assists: Korson 4, Olberg 3, Alyssa Stamer 3, Michaela Stamer 3, Peterson 3, Beffert 2, Ellis 1
Steals: Beffert 4, Michaela Stamer 3, Alyssa Stamer 3, Olberg 3, Korson 2
Blocks: Ellis 1