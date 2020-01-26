The Hutchinson girls hockey team lost another close game to a tough opponent in South St. Paul 4-3 Saturday night.
South St. Paul scored the first goal of the game four minutes into the second period to open the scoring.
But Hutch answered not much later, with three unanswred goals with two coming from Maddy Seifert. But SSP cut the deficit in half just befor the end of the period on a Makenna Deering goal.
After SSP scored another goal in the third, Deering netted the game-winner with just a minute-and-a-half left in the game and took home the victory.
The regular season is winding down to an end. There are just four games left for the Tigers with their next one on Monday against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato.
#3 South St. Paul 4, #7 Hutchinson 3 (Jan. 25)
SSP...... 0 2 2 – 4
Hutch... 0 3 0 – 3
Scoring Summary:
First period: no score
Second period: S – Ella Reynolds (Gabby Madigan) 4:19, H – Maddy Seifert (Laina Berthiamume) 6:11, H – Britta Johnson (Ainsela Jensen) 7:18, H – Maddy Seifert (Berthiamume) 13:19, S – Makenna Deering (unassisted) 15:26
Third period: S – Lilie Ramirez (unassisted) 7:12, S – Deering (unassisted) 7:49
PP: Hutch: (0/2); SSP: (1/2)
Shots: Hutch: 30 (8-13-8); SSP: 40 (15-15-10)
Saves: H – Hannah Ladwig (36/40), S – Delaney Norman (27/30)