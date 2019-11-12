The Tigers were just the better team against Marshall Tuesday night at Burich Arena. It was a great team victory as Hutchinson would score mutiple goals in each period for a final of 8-2.
The team was able to get great looks at the net multiple times, but just couldn't quite find the back of the net. With 5:41 left in the first period, Laina Berthiaume was called for a minor roughing penalty. Marshall would only be on the power play for a 15 seconds before forward Lily Verkinderen was called for interference penalty to make it back to even strength.
Just over thirty seconds after the penalty junior forward Madison Seifert was fed from Alex Hantge right in front of the net to net the Tigers their first goal of the game.
Hutchinson started to hit their stride after that first,goal. They scored three more goals in the period, with all of them coming from different players
The Tigers would extend their lead with a nice goal from from senior Sabrina Tracy. She was shielding her defender off from just below the blue line and blew the shot right past the goalie to go up 5-0.
“It feels good, but overall it's a good team goal,” Tracy said of her goal. “That's our team model, if we score the team scores”
Five mintues later Seifert would score her second goal of the game to go up 6-0 not even half way through the second period. Even with a huge lead and running out extra lines to get some younger players some action.
“We left some shifts on the ice” head coach Marc Telecky said. “That's totally expected second game of the year, third week of the year I totally expect that. But at the same time that was the same message to the team in the locker room. Is make sure that the things we didn't do well tonight in stretchs, whether it was four minutes or six minutes, we need to correct that. We can't take shifts off regardless of what the score is.”
Marshall would score their first goal exactly seven minutes later. Junior Kaitlyn Timm scored after there was a scrumming of sticks infront of Tiger goaltender Hannah Ladwig and the puck founds its way to the back of the net.
A third of the way through the third period Marshall would score their second goal of the game. Timm had a breakaway but hit Ladwig with the puck and freshman Kailyn DeVlieger had a wide open net off the rebound.
The Tigers would add two more goals from Tracy and Ellie Peterson, her second of the game, to close out the scoring for Hutch. The girls have so far bought into the system coach Telecky has brought in and has paid of well with two quality wins. The team continues to grow each day and cheer each other on.
“It helps each other when teammates hype each other up and get each other excited to play.” Peterson said.
Hutchinson won't play their next game at River Lakes until next Tuesday at Paynesville Arena.
Hutchinson 8, Marshall 2
Hutchinson... 4 2 2- 8
Marhshall.... 0 1 1- 2
Scoring Summary
First period: H- Maddie Seifert (Alex Hantge) 12:16; H- Laina Berthiamume (Hailee Martin) 14:05; H- Britta Johnson (Sabrina Tracy, Hantge) 15:40; Ellie Peterson (Ellie Campbell, Paige Telecky) 16:39
Second Period: H- Tracy (Johnson) 0:54; H- Seifert (Berthiamume) 5:53; M- Kaitlyn Timm (Kalyn DeVlieger) 12:53
Third Period: M- DeVlieger (Timm) 4:51; H- Miranda Piehl (Campbell) 6:35; H- Tracy (Hantge) 11:00
PP: Hutch (0/1); Marshall (0/1)
Shots: Hutch 49 (15-19-15); Marshall 16 (0-8-8)
Saves: H - Hannah Ladwig (14/16); M – Emma Klenken (41/49)