The Hutchinson girls hockey team (15-5, 7-3 WCC) defeated New Prague (4-16-1, 1-8-1 WCC) 1-0 in overtime Friday night.
After a tough loss to Mound Westonka Tuesday, the Tigers come back and get a nice win over New Prague.
Hutch dominated the game, out-shooting New Prague 46 to 21, but they could get a puck past Mariah Marek.
Until we got to overtime and all the shots weared down Marek as Sabrina Tracy netted the game-winner half way through the overtime period.
With just five games left in the regular season, the Tigers take on South St. Paul Saturday and then Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Monday.
#7 Hutchinson 1, New Prague 0 overtime (Jan. 24)
Hutchinson.... 0 0 0 1 – 1
New Prague... 0 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring Sumamry:
First period: no score
Second period: no score
Third period: no score
Overtime: H – Sabrina Tracy (unassisted) 5:50
PP: Hutch: (0/1); NP: (0/2)
Shots: Hutch: 46 (17-13-11-5); NP: 21 (6-7-7-1)
Saves: H – Hannah Ladwig (21/21), N – Mariah Marek (45/46)