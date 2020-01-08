The Hutchinson girls hockey team picked up their 12th win of the season with a 4-2 victory over Delano/Rockford Tuesday night.
The Tigers (12-3) got out to a 2-0 lead against Delano/Rockford (4-11) in the second period after no score in the first. Marlee Harlander and Maddy Seifert traded places on the goals, with Harlander scoring the first goal with Seifert assisting and vice versa.
Delano would not go away quietly, scoring twice within three minutes of the third period to tie the game.
But Seifert continued her nice game as her scored the game-winner just 40 seconds after Delano tied the game. Laina Berthiamume added another goal in the final minute of the game to close out the scoring for the Tigers.
Their next game will be against Orono on Friday Jan. 10 at Burich Arena.
#7 Hutchinson 4, Delano/Rockford 2 (Jan. 7)
Hutchinson............ 0 2 2 – 4
Delano/Rockford... 0 0 2 – 2
Scoring Summary:
First period: no score
Second period: H – Marlee Harlander (Maddy Seifert) 9:12, H – Maddy Seifert (Marlee Harlander) 16:59
Third period: D – Brooklyn Gillete ( Sydney Stansberry) 0:17, D – Stansbery (unassisted) 2:17, H – Seifert (Sabrina Tracy) 2:57, H – Laina Berthiamume (unassisted) 16:30
PP: Hutch: (1/1); D/R: (0/1)
Shots: Hutch: 33 (6-17-10); D/R: 13 (4-3-6)
Saves: H – Hannah Ladwig (11/13); D – Grace Glasrud (29/33)