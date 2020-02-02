The Hutchinson girls hockey team defeated Dodge County 3-2 Saturday night.
The Tigers scored their first two goals early in the first period from Maddy Seifert and Britta Johnson. Dodge cut the deficit in half about midway through the period on a Nevaeh Trihey goal. They later tied the game up late in the second period.
But Hutchinson prevailed in the third with an Alex Hantge game-winner to wrap up the regular season.
For sections, Hutchinson drew the no. 2 seed as they will take on Waconia on Feb. 6. Hutchinson has defeated Waconia twice already this season. Mound Westonka got the no. 1 seed and will have a bye in the first round.
With having the no. 2 seed, Hutch will be at home in the two games they play. Depending on the results, the section final will be played at Gustavus Feb. 13.
#10 Hutchinson 3, Dodge County 2 (Feb. 1)
Hutchinson....... 2 0 1 – 3
Dodge County... 1 1 0 – 2
Scoring Summary:
First period: H – Maddy Seifert (unassisted) 0:45... H – Britta Johnson (Alex Hantge) 4:36, D – Nevaeh Trihey (Anna Braun) 8:03
Second period: D – Kayla Schubert (unassisted) 13:33
Third period: H – Hantge (unassisted)
PP: Hutch: (1/4); DC: (0/2)
Shots: Hutch: 30 (6-9-15); DC: 39 (13-15-11)
Saves: H – Hannah Ladwig (37/39). D – Annabel Smith (27/30)