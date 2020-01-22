The Hutchinson girls hockey team (14-5, 6-3 WCC) lost to No.7 ranked Mound Westonka (13-5-1, 7-3-1 WCC) Tuesday night.
The loss ended a nice two-game win streak that the Tigers were on, but this was still a hard fought game.
It was a back-and-forth game with each answering each other's goals.
But late in third period, with under 30 seconds left in the game, Britta Johnson saved the game for Hutchinson with the equalizer goal to send the game into overtime.
In overtime, it only took one Mound Westonka shot to send the Tigers home disappointed.
Hutch's next chance to move up the conference rankings is on Friday when they take on New Prague.
#7 Mound Westonka 4, #5 Hutchinson 3 (Jan. 21)
Mound... 1 2 0 1 – 4
Hutch.... 1 1 1 0 – 3
Scoring Summary:
First period: M – Mya Coley (Camryn Hargreaves) 4:20, H – Paige Telecky (Marlee Harlander) 11:01
Second period: M – Grace Peterson (Brittney Davis) 6:36, H – Sabrina Tracy (Ainsela Jensen) 7:50, M – Sydney Leonard (Gretta Pioske)
Third period: H – Britta Johnson (unassisted) 16:40
Overtime: M – Leonard (unassisted) 2:41
PP: Hutch: (0/3); MW: (1/1)
Shots: Hutch: 30 (7-9-13-1); MW: (11-19-9-1)
Saves: H – Hannah Ladwig (36/40), M – Callie Nelson (27/30)