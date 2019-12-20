It was a dominate performance all-around for the Hutchinson girls hockey team as they defeated Mankato East 5-1 Thursday night.
It was another suffocating performance on offense and defense. The team finished with 58 total shots, while allowing East to attempt just eight.
Ellie Peterson and Maddie Seifert scored goals towards the end of the first period, less than a minute apart.
Britta Johnson and Ainsela Jensen added two more in the second and Sabrina Tracy added one more for good measure.
The Tigers go into winter break on a three game win streak, their third three game win streak of the season so far.
They next return to the ice Jan. 2 when Hutch takes on Sartell/Sauk Rapids at Burich Arena.
Hutchinson 5, Mankato East 1 (Dec. 19)
Hutch … 2 2 1 — 5
Man E… 0 0 1 — 1
Scoring Summary
First period: H—Ellie Peterson (Miranda Piehl, Hailee Martin) 14:06; H—Maddy Seifert (Laina Berthiaume) 15:11
Second period: H—Britta Johnson (Sabrina Tracy, Alex Hantge) 6:26; H—Ainslea Jensen (Johnson) 13:10
Third period: H—Tracy (Hantge) 1:08; M—Emma Bastian (Gracie Bowman) 16:46
PP: Hutch 0/1; ME 0/3
Shots: Hutch 58 (22-19-17); ME 8 (2-3-3)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 7/8; ME—Hailey Baker 53/58