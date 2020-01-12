The Hutchinson girls hockey team (12-4, 5-2 WCC) were defeated by their Wright County Conference foe the Orono Spartans (10-8-1. 4-3-1 WCC) 5-2 Friday night.
Sabrina Tracy scored the first two goals of the game for Hutchinson, one in the first period and the other early in the second for the 2-0 lead.
But Iyla Ryskamp took over for Orono, scoring their next three goals, two in the second and one in the third to put the Spartans ahead by one. Molly Martin added one more five minutes later and Sydney DeCubellis scored the fifth goal on an empty net with just two seconds left in the game.
Hutch out-shot Orono 32-28, but just could not get more to find the back of the net.
The Tigers next take the ice against Waconia on Tuesday, with puck drop set for 1.pm.
Orono 5, #4 Hutchinson 2 (Jan. 10)
Orono... 0 2 3 – 5
Hutch.... 1 1 0 – 2
Scoring Summary:
First period: H – Sabrina Tracy (Alex Hantge) 2:50,
Second period: H – Tracyuren Nelson) 3:28, O – Iyla Ryskamp (Kailey Niccum, Sydney DeCubellis) 8:24, O – Ryskamp (short handed) 10:46
Third period: O – Ryskamp (Grace Bickett, DeCubellis) 2:49, O – Molly Martin (Celia Whittington, Mia Lopez) 8:16, O – DeCubellis (empty net, Niccum) 16:58
PP: Hutch: (0/2); Orono: (1/1)
Shots: Hutch 32 (13-7-12); Orono: 28 (7-8-13)
Saves: H – Hannah Ladwig (23/27), O – Anna Lisle (30/32)