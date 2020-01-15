The Hutchinson girls hockey team (13-4, 6-2 WCC) blew out the Waconia Wildcats (4-15-1, 0-8 WCC) 9-0 Tuesday night.
In two games against Waconia this season, Hutch has outscored them 17-0. This is what we call a no-contest.
Senior Captain Alex Hantge had a hand in the first six goals for the Tigers. Hantge scored four goals in the first two periods, including the first two of the game. In-between her goals, she assisted on the other two.
Britta Johnson also had a huge game, scoring six points including a hat trick.
The Tigers out-shot Waconia 44-11, they had more shots in each period than Waconia had the whole game.
An all-around dominate performance coming off the loss to Orono.
The girls next take on rival Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Friday.
#4 Hutchinson 9, Waconia 0 (Jan. 14)
Hutchinson... 2 4 3 – 9
Waconia....... 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary:
First period: H – Alex Hantge (unassisted) 11:42, H – Hantge (Britta Johnson, Sabrina Tracy) 16:16
Second period: H – Johnson (Hantge, Laina Berthiamume) 3:07, H – Johnson (Hantge, Lauren Nelson) 8:42, H – Hantge (Paige Telecky) 13:33, H – Hantge (Tracy, Johnson) 16:41
Third period: H – Tracy (Ellie Block, Johnson) 1:08, H – Johnson (Telecky, Tracy) 5:36, H – Ellie Campbell (Miranda Piehl) 9:47
PP: Hutch: (2/3); Waconia: (0/2)
Shots: Hutch: 44 (17-16-11); Waconia: 11 (4-5-2)
Saves: H – Hannah Ladwig (11/11); W – Jasmyn Neubert (35/44)