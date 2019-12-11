After dominating games against Waconia and now Minnesota River, the girls attribute a lot of what's happening on the ice to what they've been working on in practice to prepare for these contests.
“The flow that we've been carrying through practice has carried over in games,” senior Alex Hantge said. “I think with that we can work as a team and excel as a team.”
“What you've seen in a game like this tonight is exactly what we see in practice,” head coach Marc Telecky said. “Up tempo and really getting after it, so it translates. From a coaching perspective, that's good for me to see.”
The girls came out relentless, scoring five goals in the first period to cruise to an 8-2 victory. They controlled the pace of the game, getting out in transition and turn their defense into offense.
Telecky has said that he wanted to implement a new system for the team to run. Something that the girls admittingly took them some time to get used to.
“From the beginning of the season we were kind of struggling,” senior Britta Johnson said. “But we definitely worked on it a lot in practice and we've got it for the most part down.”
“ I would say moving the pace that we've practiced this year has gone up,” Hantge said, “which helped us a lot. I think just burying the puck as a team, finishing it, are key to our success as a team.”
In the first period, the team would score five goals in just over a 10 minute span, with all five goals coming from different Tiger players, including Hantge and Johnson. Hantge would end up netting a hat trick, scoring a goal in each period, Johnson would also add two goals herself.
After being up 8-0 with about 11 minutes left in the game, Telecky subbed out goaltender Hannah Ladwig for backup Stella Docken and ran out his fourth line for more playing time to let them get valuable experience moving forward.
“Our goal is to give some of our younger kids an opportunity in some of these games,” Telecky said. “We want them to start helping them build that culture for this program, so the girls that are here know what the expectations are and can hopefully educate and make that learning curve a little shorter for some of the young girls in the program.”
Thursday, the team will have taken on rival Mound Westonka, a top player in the Wright County conference and section. They won the section and ended up taking fourth place in the state tournament last season. A strong rival that the team is sure to give everything they've got.
“I'm pretty confident,” Johnson said. “With the pace that we're at right now, we can do it. It will be a tough challenge, but I believe we're doing good.”
It's early in the year, but Telecky believes that the game will be a good benchmark to see where the team is against state-quality teams.
“I'm expecting it to be a competitive game,” Telecky said, “don't expect it to be one-sided. Hopefully we can get after those guys, get pucks behind their D and soften them up a little bit, force them to defend. Hopefully tire their legs out so we can control that second and third period. It's going to have to take an effort like we had that first period tonight, three lines really getting after them to buy some minutes and hopefully control the second half of the game.”
Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday at Burich Arena.
Hutchinson 8, Minnesota River 2 (Dec. 10)
Hutchinson... 5 2 1 - 8
MN River...... 0 0 2 - 2
Scoring Summary
First period: H-Sabrina Tracy (Alex Hantge) 2:42; H-Miranda Piehl (Ainslea Jensen) 4:12; H-Hantge (Britta Johnson) 10:22; H-Maddy Seifert (Ellie Campbell) 11:52; H-Johnson (Jensen) 13:08
Second Period: H-Hantge (Tracy, Marlee Harlander) 5:08; Johnson (Hantge, Tracy) 15:11
Third Period: H-Hantge (Johnson) 2:10; M-Nicole McCabe (Keely Olness) 6:12; M-Anna Pavlo (unassisted)
PP: Hutch (0/0); MN River (0/1)
Shots: Hutch 46 (20-15-11); MN River 13 (4-4-5)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 9/10, H—Stella Docken 2/3 ; M—Madison Kisor 38/46