The Hutchinson girls hockey team (16-7, 8-4 WCC) lost 3-0 to Holy Family Catholic (19-5, 10-0 WCC) Tuesday night.
Holy Family has dominated their competition all season and have only lost to the top Class 2A schools.
Holy Family got out to a 2-0 lead in the first period and didn't score until an empty net goal in the final minute.
Holy Family out-shot Hutchinson 34-to-24, those 10 shots ended up making the difference.
All the home games are done for Hutch with only two games left. They take on Delano/Rockford on Thursday and then at Dodge County to close out the season.
#8 Holy Family Catholic 3, #7 Hutchinson 0 (Jan. 28)
HFC..... 2 0 1 – 3
Hutch... 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary:
First period: F – Libby Kamp (Caitlin Rock, Sydney Paulsen) 3:26, F – Maeve Kelly (Grayson Limke) 15:18
Second period: no score
Third period: F – Kelly (empty net) (Limke, Taylor Koeppl) 16:09
PP: Hutch: (0/2); HFC: (0/1)
Shots: Hutch: 24 (7-10-7); HFC: 34 (13-13-8)
Saves: H – Hannah Ladwig (24/26), F – Sedona Blair (24/24)