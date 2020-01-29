Let's play hockey (web)

The Hutchinson girls hockey team (16-7, 8-4 WCC) lost 3-0 to Holy Family Catholic (19-5, 10-0 WCC) Tuesday night.

Holy Family has dominated their competition all season and have only lost to the top Class 2A schools.

Holy Family got out to a 2-0 lead in the first period and didn't score until an empty net goal in the final minute.

Holy Family out-shot Hutchinson 34-to-24, those 10 shots ended up making the difference.

All the home games are done for Hutch with only two games left. They take on Delano/Rockford on Thursday and then at Dodge County to close out the season.

#8 Holy Family Catholic 3, #7 Hutchinson 0 (Jan. 28)

HFC..... 2 0 1 – 3

Hutch... 0 0 0 – 0

Scoring Summary:

First period: F – Libby Kamp (Caitlin Rock, Sydney Paulsen) 3:26, F – Maeve Kelly (Grayson Limke) 15:18

Second period: no score

Third period: F – Kelly (empty net) (Limke, Taylor Koeppl) 16:09

PP: Hutch: (0/2); HFC: (0/1)

Shots: Hutch: 24 (7-10-7); HFC: 34 (13-13-8)

Saves: H – Hannah Ladwig (24/26), F – Sedona Blair (24/24)

