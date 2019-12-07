Hutchinson dominated the Wildcats in every facet of the game in a blowout victory 8-0 Friday night at Burich Arena.
Sabrina Tracy scored the first goal for the Tigers just three minutes into the first period, where Hutch out-shot Waconia 12-2.
Maddie Seifert would net her second hat trick of the season, with her first coming in the first game of the season against St. Cloud. Seifert scored back-to-back goals in the second period and adding her third a minute-and-a-half into the third.
Goaltender Hannah Ladwig would secure her second shutout of the season as her first came against Detroit Lakes.
Alex Hantge also had a big game, totaling four points on one goal and three assists. Hantge has scored a point in every game this season.
It was a fairly clean game, with only five total penalties and four coming in the third period.
The Tigers next game will be Tuesday versus Minnesota River at Burich Arena, with puck drop at 7:00 p.m.
Hutchinson 8, Waconia 0 (Dec. 6)
Hutchinson... 2 4 2- 8
Waconia...... 0 0 0- 0
Scoring Summary
First period: H-Sabrina Tracy (Alex Hantge) 2:59; H-Hailee Martin (Hantge, Paige Telecky) 13:28
Second Period: H-Maddie Seifert (unassisted) 1:15; H-Seifert (Tracy, Hantge) 6:19; H-Hantge (Telecky) 10:52; H-Joylynn Hauan (Ellie Peterson, Miranda Piehl) 12:56
Third Period: H-Seifert (Ellie Campbell); H-Laina Berthiaume (Seifert) 5:16
PP: Hutch (1/3); Waconia (0/2)
Shots: Hutch 33 (12-19-12); Waconia 12 (2-4-6)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 12/12; W—Abigail Elvebak 15/23; Jasmyn Neubert 10/10