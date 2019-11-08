Hutchinson's girls hockey season got off to a loud start with a 5-4 victory over the St. Cloud Breakers Thursday night.
The first goal of either team's season would come from Taylor Holm of St. Cloud five minutes into the game on an even strength goal. But Hutch answered twice in the first period on a pair of power play goals from Maddie Seifert.
The Breakers made sure that they were the more physical team in the contest, racking up more than 20 penalty minutes on nine infractions while the Tigers only had three minor penalties. St. Cloud had four of their nine penalties in the first period alone.
Seifert would net her first hat trick of the season early in the second period with her first even strength goal of the season to take a 3-1 lead. Hutchinson went on to add two more goals in the second period from Ellie Campbell and Britta Johnson for a 5-2 lead after two periods.
St. Cloud made a furious comeback in the third period, scoring twice to pull it within a goal. Its defense also stepped up, holding the Tigers to just five shots in the period when they attempted 14 and 15 in the first two.
But Hutch goaltender Hannah Ladwig closed out the game strong to secure the first victory of the season. She finished with 35 saves and a .897 save percentage.
Hutch's next game is its home opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Marshall.
Hutchinson 5, St. Cloud 4 (Nov. 7)
Hutch (1-0-0) ....... 2 3 0 - 5
St. Cloud (0-1-0) .. 1 1 2 - 4
Scoring Summary
First period: C- Taylor Holm (unassisted) 4:59; H- Maddie Seifert (Hailee Martin) 12:07; H- Seifert (Laina Berthiaume, Ellie Peterson) 13:46
Second period: H - Maddy Seifert (Ellie Block) 1:53; H- Ellie Campbell (Paige Telecky) 10:31; C- Jordan Swingle (Gabbie Rud) 14:12; H- Britta Johnson (Alex Hantge, Telecky) 14:30
Third period: C- Katherine Bell (Rud) 10:59; Taylor Mathiasen (Rud) 12:47
PP: Hutch (2/7); St. Cloud (1/3)
Shots: Hutch 34 (14-15-5); St. Cloud 39 (10-14-15)
Saves: H - Hannah Ladwig (35/39); C – Ashlea Arvidson (29/34)