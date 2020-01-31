The Hutchinson girls hockey team (17-7, 9-4 WCC) defeated Delano/Rockford (6-15-2, 5-6-2 WCC) 2-1 Thursday night.
The win has now alternated wins and losses in seven consecutive games.
Hutch scored their two goals early in the first period. Maddy Seifert scored just two-and-a-half minutes into the game, while Britta Johnson scored her goal just four minutes in.
D/R scored their goal early in the final period, but the Tigers were able to hold on.
The girls close out the regular season on Saturday against Dodge County.
#10 Hutchinson 2, Delano/Rockford 1 (Jan. 30)
Hutch... 2 0 0 – 2
D/R...... 0 0 1 – 1
Scoring Summary:
First period: H – Maddy Seifert (unassisted) 2:26, H – Britta Johnson (Ellie Block) 4:14
Second period: no score
Third period: D – Mary Beth Kivisto (Sydney Stansberry, Chloe Kuechle) 3:09
PP: Hutch (0/1); D/R: (0/2)
Shots: Hutch: 37 (16-10-11); D/R: 18 (4-9-5)
Saves: H – Hannah Ladwig (17/18), D – Grace Glasrud (35/37)