The holiday break could not have come at a better time for the Hutchinson girls hockey team.
Their last game of 2019 was Dec. 19, and they returned to the ice Dec. 26 for practice. Head coach Marc Telecky said of the 13 girls they had out on the ice for that practice, 10 were sick. The break allowed them the perfect amount of time to get healthy and come back on the ice strong.
“I think it was good for the team to have a little breather,” junior defender Marlee Harlander said. “We came back and practiced and we grinded it out.”
After two weeks off from competition, however, the Tigers’ first game back against Sartell/Sauk Rapids did not go as smoothly. Hutchinson outshot Sartell 31-11 but couldn’t get any of the bounces to go their way in a 2-1 loss.
The Tigers (11-3) were up 1-0 after two periods on an own goal from Sartell, but credited to Maddie Seifert. About half way through the final period, Sartell tied the game up when the puck deflected off another stick and bounced right over goalie Hannah Ladwig’s shoulder.
With about 20 seconds left in regulation, Sartell’s Mallory Heder poked the puck free from center ice and scored on a one-on-one fastbreak to cap the heartbreaking loss for the Tigers.
“It’s really hard,” Ladwig said of losing in the final moments, “but we have to come back tomorrow at practice and come harder for our next game.”
All of the losses for the Tigers this season have been tough ones. Their previous two losses were overtime losses to Willmar and Mound Westonka, and now this game can be added to the list.
“It’s one of those things where the kids have to learn from that,” Telecky said. “None of them want to be out there and have a result like this, especially with the way this game unfolded. That was the message in the locker room, one period at a time, one shift at a time. You have to be able to capitalize on the opportunities and that’s something we didn’t do very well.”
Telecky felt that there were seven or eight good scoring chances the Tigers should have capitalized on but didn’t. When you miss those opportunities, all it takes is a bad bounce for the other team to go from winner to loser.
“It’s just one of those games where you need a little bit of puck luck,” Telecky said. “The longer you let a team in, regardless of what their skill level is, you have the opportunity to come up on the short end, and that’s what happened tonight.”
The half way point
The Tigers are a little over half way through their season, and as of Jan. 2 they were ranked No. 7 in Class A by Let’s Play Hockey. If there’s any pressure to live up to that, the girls aren’t feeling it.
“Rankings don’t mean much,” Harlander said. “We just got to keep our heads up and just keep working.
“I feel we shouldn’t look at the rankings,” Ladwig said. “Every day it’s a new game, and we just got to go out and compete no matter who we’re playing.”
Also coming with the last bit of the season is trying to find that next gear to finish strong. Telecky said that the next gear is in the team’s depth. He shuffled players around into different positions for this game, so it will take some time to adjust. If the Tiger can roll out three productive lines and get the matchups they like, that will be the next gear for the team. They just need to find that extra notch.
“I think we’re playing a lot better,” Ladwig said, “but we can always improve on the little things.”
Sartell/Sauk Rapids 2, Hutchinson 1 (Jan. 2)
Sartell (8-6-1).... 0 0 2 – 2
Hutch (11-3-0)... 0 1 0 – 1
Scoring Summary
First period: no score
Second period: H—Maddy Seifert (unassisted) 4:21
Third period: S—Nora Sauer (unassisted) 8:50, S—Mallory Heder (Anna Orth) 16:46
PP: Hutch 0/5; Sartell/Sauk 0/5
Shots: Hutch 31 (13-10-8); SSR 11 (3-3-5)
Saves: H—Hannah Ladwig 9/11; S—Chloe Stockinger 30/31