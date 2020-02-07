The Hutchinson girls hockey team advanced to the semifinals of the Section 2A Girls Hockey Tournament after their 6-0 win over Waconia Tuesday night.
Hutch wouldn't get on the board until midway through the second period when Sabrina Tracy scored the first goal.
But in the third period, the girls put their foot down and blew the door open scoring five times. Britta Johnson and Maddy Seifert both scored twice in the period and Ellie Peterson added the other goal.
So in three games this season against Waconia, Hutchinson has outscored them 23-0.
But the Tigers were in attack mode all game. They had 56 shots and recorded more shots in each period than Waconia had in the entire game (15). The waring down of shots definitely got to Waconia in the final period to let up five goals after only allowing one on the first two.
The girls will face New Ulm in the semifinals after their win over Minnesota River on Saturday at Burich Arena.
Section 2A Girls Hockey Tournament Quarterfinals (Feb. 6)
Hutchinson 6, Waconia 0
Hutchinson... 0 1 5 – 6
Waconia........ 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary:
First period:no score
Second period: H – Sabrina Tracy (Lauren Nelson) 8:38
Third period: H – Britta Johnson (Tracy, Laina Berthiaume) 3:07, H – Maddy Seifert (Ellie Campbell, Marlee Harlander) 6:45, H – Johnson (Tracy) 8:03, H – Ellie Peterson (Paige Telecky) 14:14, H – Seifert (Kaitie Ives) 16:25
PP: Hutch: (0/3); Waconia: (0/2)
Shots: Hutch: 56 (14-19-23); Waconia: 15 (8-4-3)
Saves: H – Hannah Ladwig (15/15), W – Abigail Elvebak (50/56)