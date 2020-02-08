The No. 2 seed Hutchinson Tigers defeated the No. 3 seed New Ulm Eagles 3-1 in the Section 2A Girls Hockey Tournament Semifinals Saturday night.
Alex Hantge opened the scoring early just five minutes into the first period. Head coach Marc Telecky said he told the team that they really needed to go out and get the first goal of the game.
“I really think Alex's goal in that first period really set the tone for us,” Telecky said. “It put a little jump in our step .”
After the break, New Ulm came out quick and scored in the opening minute to tie at one. The goal was a stunner so quick into the period.
“It woke us up,” freshman Haliee Martin said. “It got us to keep our feet moving and come back and be stronger in the second period.”
After Ally Steffensmeier was called for elbowing almost midway through the period, Britta Johnson scored what would be the game-winner just 15 seconds into the power play. It was a great cross-ice pass from Laina Berthiaume to Johnson who then sniped it past New Ulm goalie Ava Brennan.
“It felt really good,” Johnson said. “Our team really worked hard with that power play. We passed well and Laina and Alex and Ainsela (Jensen), we all work together very well.”
Martin added a goal later in the third period for good measure.
The Tigers will take on No.1 Mound Westonka after they took care of Delano/Rockford 6-0 Saturday night. The White Hawks have beaten Hutch twice this season, both in overtime. Johnson is a senior and has been through many section battles. Her advice is to a younger player is to leave everything on the ice.
“This could be you're last moment out there,” Johnson said. “Just give all you've got. Even if it doesn't turn out your way, you're still going to be satisfied with the way you played.”
The Section 2A Girls Hockey Tournament Championship is Thursday Feb 13 at Gusdavos Adolphus College with puck drop at 7:30 p.m.
Section 2A Girls Hockey Tournament Semifinals (Feb. 8)
#2 Hutchinson 3, #3 New Ulm 1
Hutchinson... 1 1 1 – 3
New Ulm...... 0 1 0 – 1
Scoring Summary:
First period: H – Alex Hantge (Laina Berthiaume) 5:08
Second period: N – Evie Sellner (Morgan Klein) 0:30, H – Britta Johnson (Berthiaume, Ainsela Jensen) 7:30
Third period: H – Hailee Martin (Johnson) 14:19
PP: Hutch: (1/4); New Ulm: (0/4)
Shots: Hutch: 32 (15-6-11) 32; New Ulm: 27 (9-9-9)
Saves: H – Hannah Ladwig (26/27), N – Ava Brennan (29/32)