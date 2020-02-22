After a long season with some ups and downs, the Hutchinson girls hockey team gets to call themselves state consolation champions after their 5-3 win over South St. Paul in St. Paul.
In the final day of the season for girls hockey, the Tigers knew they didn't want to be on the losing end of all the hard work they put in to get to this point.
“I think it's one of our best games of the season,” senior Alex Hantge said. “Over the course of the season, we've had some really good games. Just today we came together and we wanted to finish strong and just work as a team. I think that's what helped really lead us to success.
“The team never gave up,” Britta Johnson followed. “We kept pushing through even if we had a lead. We just pushing until the end.”
The game had it's fair share of strange moments. Hantge opened the scoring for Hutch three minutes and 30 seconds into the game. Right after the faceoff, South St. Paul came down and scored just 25 seconds later to tie it up. Same exact thing happened for both teams second goals. Sabrina Tracy scored for Hutchinson, then SSP came down and scored the equalizer 15 seconds later.
“It's hard,” Johnson said of SSP scoring seconds after them. “It really wakes us up. We have to keep pushing even if we score. We can't let up. It finally got to a point after the fourth goal. Then we didn't let them score, because we actually hammered that we're not going to let them score again.”
The girls were up 4-3 heading into the third period. This was where the hard work was going to pay off. SSP came out and gave everything they got, putting up 21 shots in the period, more than Hutchinson had the entire game.
With 1:57 left in the game and after a timeout, SSP decided to pull their goalie and have it be a 6-on-5 game for the rest of the time. It turned out to be a very poor decision as Hutch got a steal and had a 2-on-1 fastbreak with Hantge and Johnson and Hantge put in the empty net goal from just beyond the blue line to put the game away.
Although Hantge scored a hat trick, the MVP of the game goes to goalie Hannah Ladwig. Ladwig came up huge in the second and third period, making 35 saves in those periods. Hutch lost earlier in the season to SSP in overtime and Ladwig said that their previous game against them helped her with this game.
“I was just trying to take it one shot at a time,” Ladwig said of her 43 save game. “Just kept going until the buzzer went off.”
The girls said that the moment they knew that they were a special team was after their opening round loss to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and then watching their second game and knowing that they had a great chance to beat them. But head coach Marc Telecky believes that the moments in the regular season helped build an identity for the team.
“After that span that we had right after Christmas,” Telecky said. “We made a few changes, played a lot of good teams in the first two weeks of January. They kind of battle tested us a little bit. On the run that we got into here, getting through a little bit of adversity towards the end of the year with some injuries and illness. The girls still were able to persevere and come through and a testament to them for sticking together and playing the structure we put in.”
With being able to play on the final day of hockey meant that the girls have been in St. Paul since Wednesday. The team really loves being around each other and being able to bond with each other. This week has been one that they will remember for the rest of their lives, being able to take something in that many people just don't have the opportunity to experience. Hopefully this win will inspire others in the town to want to play hockey and help contribute to this new hockey atmosphere that is coming to Hutch.
Class A State Consolation Championship (Feb. 22)
Hutchinson 5, South St. Paul 3
Hutchinson........ 1 3 1 - 5
South St. Paul... 1 2 0 - 3
Scoring Summary:
First period: H - Alex Hantge (Britta Johnson) 3:31, S - Gabby Ogren (Brynn Sexauer, Ashley Jerikovsky) 3:55
Second period: H - Sabrina Tracy (Maddy Seifert, Johnson) 0:38, S - Ella Reynolds (unassisted) 0:45, H - Hantge (Johnson, Tracy) 5:47, H - Johnson (Hantge) 7:42, S - Reynolds (Makenna Deering, Lilie Ramirez) 15:20
Third period: H - Hantge (Tracy, Laina Berthiaume) 15:14
PP: Hutch: (0/1); SSP: (0/3)
Shots: Hutch: 14 (3-9-2); SSP: 46 (9-16-21)
Saves: H - Hannah Ladwig (43/46), S - Delaney Norman (9/14)