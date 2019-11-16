After Fridays preliminary round at the Class A Swimming and Diving Championship, the girls knew that they were pretty far behind Visitation to jump them in the standings during the championships.
Visitation would finish with 318 total points to Hutchinson's 250. Both teams didn't have one person compete in the diving portion of the finals.
“They're a deep team,” head coach Rory Fairbanks said. “We knew it coming in. Prelims we did everything we could, they just swam better than I thought they would. They had their selves in position that there's no way to really catch them without them doing something that would have been unfortunate.”
“We knew going in we had some of the best swimmers out there. Individually we just don't have enough of them to compete with Vis. We knew the potential was there.”
Senior Lexi Kucera was the first one to qualify for All-American consideration following a second place finish in the 200 freestyle, not even half a second behind first place finisher Taylor Williams of Benilde-St. Margret's. Kucera would also win the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.57, barely missing out on All-American consideration by .08 seconds.
This was Kucera's final race as a Hutchinson TigerSharks before heading off to Lincoln for the next phase of her career at the University of Nebraska. Her experience, she said, couldn't have been what it's been without every one of her teammates.
“It was amazing,” Kucera said. “There's nothing more I can ask for.”
Grace Hanson had the best day out of the girls. She won both the 50 and 100 freestyles and was also an automatic All-American in both events. She now shares the Class A record that was set in 2015 with a time of 22.79.
Hailey Farrell would dominate both of her individual events, winning the 200 IM by just over two seconds and the 500 freestyle by a whopping six seconds. A dominate victory for a dominate sophomore. But all the credit goes to the teammates.
“I'm so grateful for all my teammates,” Farrell said. “We've done so much hard work, yeah it would have been nice to come out on top but there's nothing that we could have done. I'm just so incredibly proud to have all of them all as my teammates.”
The relay teams would also win the 200 and 400 freestyles, to bring their win total to seven of the 12 events. They would break their own Class A record in the 400 freestyle that they set the night prior in the prelims.
“This was a great year,” Fairbanks said. “ (We) set two state records, four automatic All-Americans, a lot of school records, we can't complain with that.”
Hutchinson would have a plethora of girls race in the consolation heats Saturday. In Jaiden Mezera's only individual race in the 200 IM, she would finish 15th place resulting in two points for the team. Kasidy Brecht would score 12 points in her individual races in the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Madison Witte would finish 13 and 16 in the butterfly and 200 freestyle, with her sister Mikayla coming in 15 for the backstroke in her only race.
Visitation had the numbers, but Hutchinson had the better swimmers. They went out there and did the best with what they had. There's nothing wrong with silver.
“We're very happy with what happened and we all swam very well,” Kucera said. “There's nothing more we can ask for. We all did what we needed to do.”
Class A Swimming and Diving Championship (Nov. 16)
Hutch results
Rankings: 1. Visitation 318; 2. Hutchinson 250
200 Medley Relay: 1. Visitation (Kali Fletcher, Elinor Glass, Lucy Berg, Ava Hoffman) 1:45.64; 2. Breck (Katelin Phelps, Abbe Colgan, Maggie Broyles, Meagan Englert) 1:47.76; 3. Hutchinson (Mikayla Witte, Jaiden Mezera, Hailey Farrell, Ainsela Jensen) 1:48.23
200 Freestyle: 1. Taylor Williams (Benilde) 1:49.89; 2. Lexi Kucera (Hutch) 1:50.30; 16. Madison Witte (Hutch) 1:57.01; 23. Mikayla Witte (Hutch) 1:59.58
200 IM: 1. Hailey Farrell (Hutch) 2:04.10; 15. Mezera 2:13.24
50 Freestyle: 1. Grace Hanson (Hutch) 22.79
100 Butterfly: 1. Lexi Kucera (Hutch) 55.57; 13. Madison Witte 59.25
100 Freestyle: Grace Hanson (Hutch) 49.83
500 Freestyle: 1. Hailey Farrell (Hutch) 4:59.54; 12. Kasidy Brecht 5:14.27
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Hutchinson (Hanson, Mikayla Witte, Jensen, Kucera) 1:35.15
100 Backstroke: 1. Emma Kern (Delano) 54.94; 10. Brecht 59.48; 15. Mikayla Witte 1:00.29
400 Freestyle: 1. Hutchinson (Hanson, Madison Witte, Farrell, Kucera) 3:26.41