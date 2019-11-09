“It feels good to win.” eighth grader Madilyn Gehrke said after winning a 13th straight section title.
Before the meet, the girls said it would be a disappointment if they didn't the section title. Even though some of the results may not have been what some of the team may have wanted, they are still joyous over how the team did.
“I think everbody did the best that they could,” sophomore Grace Hanson said. “We couldn't of asked for anything more. I'm so grateful to be on this team.”
In all, the girls won a total of six events. As a team, they won every relay event , the 200 medley and freestyle, as well as the 400 freestyle.
Individually, Grace Hanson won the 50 freestyle and qualified for state in the 100 freestyle. Hailey Farrell won just the 200 IM and also qualified for the 500 freestyle. Annie Gores also took first in the 500 freestyle consolation heat.
The 'Sharks will be sending over 10 girls to state, but head coach Rory Fairbanks believes that they left some players on the board.
“We had a couple more swimmers I thought would get in that didn't make it in,” Fairbanks said. “Team wise they performed well, held or most people dropped a little bit from what they did Thursday. We've got quite a few swimmers going in, now we just got to see where everybody gets in and where we're sitting.”
It's been quite the year for the TigerSharks. They've beaten most of their competition in the Wright County Conference and in their section, with one loss at the true team meet against Delano. They never got down, they remained focused and went out and won conference and section championship. Coach Fairbanks said that their section is by far the toughest one in the state. Even going as far as to say that the section could go on to win 10 or 11 events. But just to be on a winning team makes it all worth it.
“We're just like such an amazing team,” Hanson said. “To even like get all these opportunities is amazing.”
Right now, the team is in a “wait and see” mode for all the rest of the sections to finish their events and see where everything lines up. Most importantly, to see the results of Visitation and Sartell because they are the biggest challengers to the TigerSharks doing well at the state meet.
“There's been years where you think kids will be in the top eight at the state meet,” Fairbanks said, “(But then) having an unfortunate disqualification or something so they're not there. Things like that can really change it.”
The season has been a grind for everone, but with one weekend left, it's time for everyone to put everything on the line and swim as fast as you can.
The state meet will begin on Nov. 14 and will run through Nov. 16 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.