The season got off to a tough start for the Hutchinson girls tennis team, losing the first match of the year 5-2 to Mound Westonka.
In singles, senior Hannah Ladwig was the only one to pick up a win for the team. Ladwig took down in straight sets Sara Funderburk 6-4 and 6-1. The other senior on the singles team Maggie Eckhart fought hard in her match against top Mound singles player Kate Velander but lost 6-4 and 6-3.
The doubles matches were a lot closer for the Tigers, but the results remained the same. Top doubles team of Paige Telecky and Ellie Campbell came close to beating Grace Peterson and Coco Sir. Both teams split the first two sets decisively, but Peterson and Div ended up winning the third set 6-4 to take it. Avarie Peterson and Erica Eckhart were the lone doubles team to get a victory after beating Avery Finck and Ellerie Anderson 6-4 and 6-3.
The team's next match will be at Holy Family Catholic Thursday Aug. 27 at 4:00 p.m.
Mound Westonka 5, Hutchinson 2 (Aug. 25)
Singles - 1. Kate Velander over Maggie Eckhart (H) 6-4, 6-3; 2. Savannah Paul over Ellie Peterson (H) 6-1, 6-0; 3. Hannah Ladwig (H) over Sara Funderburk 6-4, 6-1; 4. Ellen Pruitt over Claire Schweim (H) 6-2, 6-2
Doubles - 1. Grace Peterson/Coco Sir over Paige Telecky/Ellie Campbell (H) 6-2, 1-6, 6-4; 2. Avarie Peterson/Erica Eckhart (H) over Ellerie Anderson/Avery Finck 6-4, 6-3; 3. Taylor Leonard/Lauren Hildahl over Lindsey Gillman/Stella Docken (H) 7-5, 6-3