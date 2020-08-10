Coming into the Region 12C Tournament, the goal for the Hutchinson Huskies was to win their fifth consecutive region title. But after Friday night's 5-2 upset loss to Loretto, the Huskies would have to win their next five tournament games, including Sunday night against the Maple Plain Diamond Devils. Something that is really tough to do, but not impossible with this team. They've been in the biggest moments, so it's all about focusing on playing their game.
“I like to play really loose,” catcher Cody Arlt said. “A bunch of the guys are like me and they just joke around, mess around, do what we do everyday when you come to the park and I think that helps us a lot.”
The winner-take-all game had a good pace to it from both teams. The Huskies struck first in the second inning when Arlt hit a looper just over the second baseman's head for a two-run single. But during the inning, the team sent seven batters to the plate. A sign of a team taking quality at bats. Something that would carry over into the middle innings.
Maple Plain however answered back in the top of the third with a two runs of their own to tie it up. Eventually, the Diamond Devils took the lead in the fifth and at the moment was a real momentum shifter. Starter Evan Kohli was pulled after 4.2 innings after not being able to get the final out.
The offense answered in about the best way possible with a seven-run bottom of the inning. Nine straight batters reached with Noah Corrow recording an out on a fielder's choice, but reaching base. They then followed that up with a four-run sixth inning to firmly blow the game open. It was a good day for the offense that piled up 16 hits.
“We had some really good approaches with two strikes,” manager Mike Kutter said. “We didn't get ourselves out, we didn't strike out a lot like we did on Friday night. A clutch hits, we finally hit the ball with runners in scoring position and were able to score.”
The pitching wasn't it's sharpest to say the least allowing 17 hits in the game. The bright spot among those 17 hits, is that the Diamond Devils only scored three or less runs in four different innings. No inning ever got out of hand with the Huskie pitchers. With a big lead, those things are going to happen to a staff. But not allowing the big inning to happen is something that the pitching staff and the defense can hopefully carry over into their next game.
“It was a lot of hits but they got out of it,” Corrow said. “A couple of hits here and there, but they usually got out of it. No crooked numbers, just minimize once you get those guys on base just keep them where they're at and nothing's going to be affected by it.”
The Huskies have a few days before they take the Maple Lake Lakers after their win over the Dassel-Cokato Saints. The pressure remains with the losing team of Thursday game having their season over, but the Huskies have been here many times the past few years. Preparing for games like these are just a part if the team's identity now.
“We'll have the same mentality (Thursday), same thing going,” Arlt said. “We've just got to play the way we play and hopefully things will turn out.”
The Huskies played the Lakers back on July 6, with them winning 10-7. But none of that matters now in the playoffs. Hutch beat Maple Plain on July 10, 2-1, showing that there is no certainty in baseball. The Lakers also have the privilege of hosting the region tournament giving them a home field advantage in the biggest game of this weird season.
“It's going to be a dogfight,” Kutter said. “We're expecting a tough game, no matter what.”
2020 Region 12C Tournament
no. 6 Loretto Larks 5, no. 3 Hutchinson Huskies 2 (Aug. 7)
Loretto... 020 020 010 – 5
Hutch..... 000 200 000 – 2
Hutch Stats:
Batting: Jordan Fleck 2-4; Cody Arly 0-3, SAC; Matt Piechowski 1-4; Evan Kohli 0-2, R, 2BB; Marcus Hahn 1-4, R, 2B; Dan Van De Steeg 1-4, 2B; Tyler Schiller 1-4, 2RBI; Lane Glaser 0-4; Noah Corrow 1-3
Pitching: Jeremiah Van De Steeg 7.1IP-7H-5R-3ER-6BB-8K; Kyle Messner 1.2 IP-1H-0R-0BB-3K
no. 3 Hutchinson Huskies 13, no. 7 Maple Plain Diamond Devils 8 (Aug. 9)
Maple Plain... 002 010 203 – 8
Hutchinson... 020 074 00X – 13
Hutch Stats:
Batting: Jordan Fleck 2-5, 2R, BB; Cody Arlt 2-3, R, 3BB, 2RBI; Matt Piechowski 0-4, 2R, BB, HBP; Marcus Hahn 2-5, 2B, R, BB, 2RBI; Dan Van De Steeg 3-5, 4 RBI; Evan Kohli 3-4 2B, R, BB; Tyler Schiller 2-5, 2B, 2R, SB; Lane Glaser 2-5, 2R, 2RBI; Noah Corrow 0-4, 2R, HBP
Pitching: Kohli 4.2IP-7H-3R-3ER-4BB-3K; Dan Van De Steeg 2.1IP-7H-2R-1ER-1BB-1K; Jacob Kraft 0.0IP-3H-3R-3ER-2BB-0K; Fleck 1IP-0H-0R-0BB-1K