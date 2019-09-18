Despite cool weather Friday afternoon, Library Square in Hutchinson was bustling with activity during three downtown events.
The 45th annual Arts and Crafts Festival was the major draw as the green space in the center of town was filled with booths and tents selling everything from salsa and olive oil to metal sculptures and handmade jewelry.
Visitors to the festival from Hutchinson and all around Minnesota also had the opportunity to enjoy live music, food and drink courtesy of Taste of Hutchinson on First Avenue.
Festivalgoers also gathered at the Hutchinson Public Library to browse used nonfiction, fiction, children’s books and DVDs on sale during the annual used book sale.
No matter what folks were looking for this past weekend, there was something for most people to enjoy.
— Mitch Abraham