Welcome to the 2023-2024 school year! The first day of school this year will be Monday, Aug. 28. We will conclude our school year on Wednesday, May 29. Commencement Day for the Class of 2024 will be Friday, May 31. Our school day starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 2:15 p.m. The following information should answer some of your questions to get the year started. Additionally, please make sure to take a look at our school website (www.isd423.org/hs) for additional information and updates. If you have any questions, please make sure to reach out to us through email or call the HHS mainline at 320-587-2151. We look forward to seeing you soon!
Jennifer Telecky, Principal jennifer.telecky@isd423.org
Tim Singer-Towns, Assistant Principal tim.singer-towns@isd423.org
NEW STUDENT ORIENTATION DAY
New Student Orientation Day will take place Wednesday, Aug. 16. A welcome letter along with an agenda and sign-up for the day has been emailed to all incoming ninth-graders and any students in grades 10-12 who are new to HHS this school year.
BACK-TO-SCHOOL DAY AND PICTURES
Our annual HHS back-to-school day will take place Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Students in grades 9-12 will stop in and take their student photos at this time. They will also be able to complete necessary business transactions in person (activities payment, lock deposits, parking passes, and so on). Vision and hearing screening will also be provided for students entering Grade 9 and new HHS students in Grade 11.
STUDENT/FAMILY OPEN HOUSE
Our annual HHS Open House will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 5-8 p.m. Students and their families will have the opportunity to tour the high school, meet their teachers, and orient themselves to their classrooms, lockers, and other important destinations. During this evening, our parent/guardian meeting for ninth-graders will begin at 6 p.m. in the HHS Auditorium.
STUDENT PARKING
Student parking permits are available to purchase online at https://portal.isd423.org/Home/Login?ReturnUrl=%2f beginning Monday, Aug. 14. The price of a parking pass is $50. Permits for the West Lot are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Permits for the East Lot will be available for students in Grade 12 only on a first-come, first-served basis.
STUDENTS SCHEDULES ONLINE
Student schedules will be made available online via Infinite Campus for students in grades 9-12 on Friday, Aug. 11. HHS counselors will begin regular office hours on Monday, Aug. 14. If students have any questions regarding their schedule, they should contact their school counselor:
Dave Ellefson, dave.ellefson@isd423.org (last name A-Ha)
Chanda Kropp, chanda.kropp@isd423.org (last name He-Pa)
Keri Buker, keri.buker@isd423.org (last name Pe-Z)
ONLINE ACTIVITY FEES/FALL ACTIVITIES
All Fall sports for Grades 9-12 begin Monday, Aug. 14. Activity registration and payments for Grades 6-12 activities can be completed online at https://portal.isd423.org/Home/Login?ReturnUrl=%2f. The family fee cap for the 2023-2024 school year is set at $450. For more information, please contact Activities Director Bill Tschida at bill.tschida@isd423.org or Gina Plotz at gina.plotz@isd423.org.