The only sports over the weekend that weren't wrestling or dance was boys and girls basketball last Friday.
Both of teams defeated Holy Family Catholic quite handily.
The boys, came out gunning in the first half. They dropped 53 points in the half and held a 20-point halftime lead, and the Tigers (13-10, 3-5 WCC East) eventually held on for the 78-57 victory over Holy Family (8-14, 1-6 WCC East). The win also gave the team a five-game win streak for the first time a long time.
Zach Kuseske had a career night, scoring 27 points with seven rebounds, including 5-of-8 from the 3-point line. Sam Rensch came close to a 4X5 with 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals to continue on his impressive sophomore season. Russell Corrigan was also close to a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds.
With only three games left in the team's best season in some time, the Tigers will look to finish strong. They close out the season with three really tough tests in Waconia, Delano, and Litchfield.
The girls did a lot of the same as the boys, but they just put in more consistent halves.
Hutch (17-7, 4-4 WCC East) jumped out to a 10-point lead at the half over Holy Family (11-13, 2-6 WCC East). They kept the pedal on the metal in the second half, scoring 36 points for a 68-51 victory.
Brynn Beffert had another big game down low, recording another double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds including six on the offensive end. Her front court partner Morgan Ellis was close to a double-double, but fell two rebounds shy with 15 and eight. The rest of the scoring was by committee, as it has been all season.
The girls just have two more games this week before they look ahead to sections. They play Waconia on Tuesday and then head to Delano to finish the season on Friday.
Hutchinson 78, Holy Family Catholic 57 (Feb. 14)
Hutchinson.... 53 25 – 78
Holy Family... 33 24 – 57
Individual Stats:
Points: Zach Kuseske 27, Sam Rensch 14, Aaron Elliott 9, Billy Marquardt 9, Russell Corrigan 8, Devon Verhasselt 5, Jordan Klinker 2, Carson Hutton 2, Brayden Johnson 2
Rebounds: Corrigan 9, Rensch 8, Kuseske 7, Klinker 4, Verhasselt 3, Elliott 2, Hutton 1, Johnson 1, Aiden Erickson 1, Issac Starke 1
Assists: Rensch 5, Hutton 4, Verhasselt 2, Klinker 2, Marquardt 2, Corrigan 2
Steals: Rensch 4, Verhasselt 2, Hutton 2, Kuseske 1
Blocks: Elliott 1
Hutchinson 68, Holy Family Catholic 51 (Feb. 14)
Hutchinson.... 32 36 – 68
Holy Family... 22 29 – 51
Individual Stats:
Points: Brynn Beffert 22, Morgan Ellis 15, Alyssa Stamer 9, Michaela Stamer 8, Emma Olberg 4, Chloe Peterson 4, Karissa Korson 3, Savannah Schlueter 3
Rebounds: Beffert 12, Ellis 8, Korson 6, Olberg 5, Peterson 5, Alyssa Stamer 4, Michaela Stamer 1, Aubrey Brunkhorst 1
Assists: Korson 3, Alyssa Stamer 3, Olberg 2, Michaela Stamer 2, Brunkhorst 2, Ellis 1, Beffert 1
Steals: Korson 1, Olberg 1, Alyssa Stamer 1, Peterson 1, Schlueter 1, Brunkhorst 1
Blocks: Ellis 1, Beffert 1