Welcome back to another exciting year of learning and growth! As the new school year begins, we extend a warm and enthusiastic welcome to all our students, both familiar faces and those joining us for the first time. We have missed your laughter, curiosity, and boundless energy, and we are thrilled to have you back in our classrooms and hallways.
While the world may continue to present its challenges, we believe that our school is a place of inspiration, resilience, and support. As we embark on this journey together, we look forward to nurturing your passions, uncovering your potential, and guiding you through a world of knowledge and discovery. Our dedicated team of educators is committed to ensuring that this year is filled with engaging lessons, meaningful experiences, and opportunities for personal growth. So, let's make the most of this academic adventure, embracing every challenge and celebrating every triumph as we learn, explore, and excel together. Welcome back, students — let's make this year one to remember!
“What is New Discoveries? What makes NDMA unique?”
- New Discoveries Montessori Academy is a public Montessori Charter school in Hutchinson, serving preschool through eighth grade students. We are approaching our 17th year of service to families in Hutchinson and the surrounding communities. New Discoveries values developing meaningful relationships with the students and families we serve.
- NDMA’s classrooms are multi-age. Children’s House serves preschool and kindergarten. Elementary I serves ages first, second and third graders. Elementary II serves grades 4, 5 and 6. Erdkinder (Middle School) serves grades 7 and 8. We have co-teachers in every classroom: one regular education teacher and one special education teacher. Every classroom has one or more teaching assistants. Our classrooms are structured within a Montessori framework, with multiple work areas, freedom of choice within limits, and adults providing critical guidance for students.
- NDMA provides opportunities for children to learn through discovery. This involves providing practical, hands-on experiences. We begin with concrete opportunities before moving to the abstract. We also offer an environmental focus, providing many experiences for students to connect with the world around them. This is accomplished through things like gardening and our annual overnight experiences at Osprey Wilds for our fifth- and sixth-graders and Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center for our seventh- and eighth-graders.
- The whole child is considered at NDMA. Specialized evaluation and services are available based on specific needs represented by each child. We contract with numerous providers who excel in providing particular service(s). Our partnerships enhance what we can and do offer on a student by student basis.
Important dates/information
- NDMA staff will return to school Monday, Aug. 14, for Back-to-School workshops.
- Open House – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17;
- First day of school for students in Grade K-8 – Monday, Aug. 21;
- School day start/end times: 8:15 a.m.-2:50 p.m.
- Check our website for school calendar and other announcements at www.newdiscoveries.org
For more information, give us a call, set up a tour! We’d love to show you our unique learning environment!