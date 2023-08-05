Maplewood Academy is a private, co-ed Christian high school located in Hutchinson.
We have a strong academic program designed for students who are preparing for college. Key components of our program include involving students in community outreach, service and mission projects, extensive music instruction and performance, art education and expression, and a wide range of athletic programs.
The first day of classes for the 2023-2024 school year is Monday, Aug. 21.
Maplewood Academy offers a warm and friendly environment, dedicated and engaging teachers, and a diverse student body.
Maplewood Academy holds the highest level of accreditation from the Accrediting Association of Seventh-day Adventist Schools, Colleges and Universities. For more information visit: adventistaccreditingassociation.org
Maplewood Academy is also accredited by the National Council for Private School Accreditation, ncpsa.org, and The Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools msa-cess.org.
HISTORY
Maplewood Academy had its beginnings in Minneapolis in 1888 in the basement of the Lake Street Church and was called the Minneapolis Preparatory School. A year later the school was moved to Anoka and was renamed the Minnesota Industrial School. In 1904, it moved again to a 94-acre farm property purchased in Maple Plain, the location of which is the present day site of Baker Park Preserve and Three Rivers Park.
The property included a maple grove, which prompted the school’s name change to Maplewood Academy.
In 1928 the school moved again, this time to the campus of the Danish-Norwegian Seminary in Hutchinson. The two schools co-existed for two years until the seminary closed, leaving the academy to take over use of all the facilities. Thus, for nearly 90 years, Maplewood Academy has provided secondary Christian education to hundreds of students at its current location.
To learn more about Maplewood Academy’s history go to: mnsdahistory.org.