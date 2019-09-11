Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Tonight
A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Hutchinson will be a bustling hub of activity this weekend with several events happening at Library Square and around town. What even are you most looking forward to? Let us know in this week's online reader poll.