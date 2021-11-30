With numerous services ranging from recycling to camping amenities — and all manner of permits to juggle in between — McLeod County has many price tags of which to keep track. Such fees are reviewed annually, and this past week the County Board approved the most recent round of changes for 2022.
Among updates to the costs of various services, adjustments also reflected changes to county properties. For instance, rooms can no longer be rented at the North Complex in Glencoe, because the county no longer owns the building.
The following general changes were approved:
LAW ENFORCEMENT
- Jail boarding fee was changed from $55 to $60 to be consistent with surrounding counties.
- A color wheel urinalysis test was increased from $25 to $30 to match the state.
- A court-ordered preliminary breath test now costs $3 per test. It was $25 per week, but the price is now set by a kiosk the county uses.
- Sentenced electronic alcohol monitoring via landline was removed from the schedule.
- A new fee rate for a permit to carry was added for active military and veteran applicants. The rate is $25 for new and renewal, which is lower than it would be otherwise.
- There is no longer a $100 per-day fee for use of the command post for posse services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
- A new licensed nurse fee of $50 per hour was added. It can be used for consultations and CPR classes, for example.
- Foot clinics are now $30, up from $25. The fee was not increased for some time, and $30 was determined to be the new breakeven point.
- There is now one fee for CARS training: $30 per participant. There must be at least eight participants. There is no longer a $50 per-hour fee for outside agencies.
SOLID WASTE
- Fluorescent bulbs now cost $1 per bulb for intake, up from 75 cents.
- High-intensity discharge bulbs now cost $2.75 per bulb for intake, up from $2.50.
- There is no longer a fee for intake of neon bulbs. There had been a fee of $1 per pound, but vendor pricing is now applicable.
- There is no longer a fee for intake of quartz lamps. It had been $1.50 for each lamp, but vendor pricing is now applicable.
- The fee for crib mattresses decreased from $7 to $5.
- A fee for miscellaneous bulb cylinders was removed, but vendor pricing is now applicable.
- There is no longer a fee for artificial Christmas trees.
- There is no longer a fee for car seats.
- There is now a $2.50 per-item fee for car seats and booster seats that are from outside the county.
WASTE DISPOSAL
- Non-friable asbestos containing products now cost $1.75 for disposal, up from $1.50.
- Mixed battery disposal is now $6 per pound, up from $1 per pound to cover a high cost for Li and Li Ion.
- VSQG Technical support now costs $45 per hour for more than one hour of staff time.
OTHERS
- Special cart delivery requests for more than one switch within a 12-month period is now $25, up from $20.
- Problem material curbside collection is now $6.49, down from $6.52.
- A $2 per-pallet fee was removed.
- Basket rental under commercial services is now free to customers, no longer $15 per month.
AUDITOR-TREASURER
- There is no longer a fee for a certified copy of vital statistics.
- An auditor's certificate to taxes and taxable property increased from $200 to $250.
- Annual escrow processing was revised to be more clear, but the fee ultimately did not change. It is $5 per parcel.
- The new fee for base setup of a rural service district is $400.
- The new fee for rural service district setup and maintenance is $50 per parcel.
- The new fee for a subordination agreement is $50 per parcel.
- The new fee for a tax data request is $50 per hour.
- The new fee for a base setup of a TIF district is $400.
- The fee for TIF district setup and maintenance dropped from $100 to $50 per parcel as some costs are recovered with the new base fee.
- The fee for audit verification was removed, as it is not used.
- A $5 fee for tax escrow was removed as it is included in the annual processing fee.
DELINQUENT TAX PROPERTY
- There is now a $100 fee per parcel for an auditor's certificate of compliance (forfeited) on tax delinquent property.
- There is now a $100 fee per parcel for an Expiration of Redemption on tax delinquent tax property.
- The fee for annual publication of tax delinquent property increased from $20 to $30.
- Repurchase of tax-forfeited property increased from $50 to $100.
DRAINAGE
- The new fee for drainage assessment for 1-50 parcels is now $3 per parcel.
- The new fee for drainage assessment for 41-150 parcels is $2 per parcel.
- The new fee for drainage assessment for 151 or more parcels is $1.75 per parcel.
- There is no longer a fee for a petition for outlet.
ELECTIONS
- Removed a $50 filing fee for county offices.
- Removed a $20 filing fee for Soil and Water Conservation District elections.
LICENSES
- Dangerous dog registration increased from $50 per year to $100, plus signs and tags.
- A license for a large assembly increased from $200 to $300.
- An annual license for on-sale, non-intoxicating liquor is no longer $200 per year, but $100 for the county and $100 for the township, merged with the distribution fee.
- An annual license for on-sale, non-intoxicating restricted liquor is no longer $100, but $50 for the county and $50 for the township, merged with the distribution fee.
- An annual license for off-sale, non-intoxicating liquor is no longer $100, but $50 for the county and $50 for the township, merged with the distribution fee.
- The county no longer provides service for vital statistics certified copies.
SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS
- A new $30 initial code setup fee was added for special assessments.
- A special assessment search is $10 per parcel.
- An annual minimum fee of $5 was removed.
- A $3 per-parcel fee for tax abatements was removed.