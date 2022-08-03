New Hutchinson Public Schools Superintendent Dan Deitte has had his hands full since starting July 1.
“I’m trying to get out and trying to meet people in the community,” he said. “Daron (VanderHeiden) was here a long time, and I want to make sure we don’t go backwards with those relationships.”
Even before the superintendent job was posted upon news of VanderHeiden’s retirement, and then as he learned more about the community through the extensive interview process, Deitte was impressed with the opportunities in Hutchinson. Not only did he see the community had invested in modernizing its school buildings, but partnerships with the city, local groups and businesses had led to an advanced career and technical education space in Hutchinson High School, the likes of which is referenced in other districts. Such partnerships had bolstered the TigerPath Academies program as well, giving students the ability to better plan for the future. And the school had invested and grown the REACH Program to support students seeking emotional and social support.
“Those kinds of things attract people,” Deitte said. “Making sure we develop positive relationships with staff, the community ... it will lend to a better education for students.”
Deitte, who picked up his teaching license and bachelor’s degree at the University of Wisconsin and later his master’s degree and superintendent’s license from St. Mary’s University, has been involved in education in Minnesota at many levels. He started teaching part-time while also taking on part-time paraprofessional work at the Minnewaska School District. He taught at St. Joseph Catholic School in Waconia, Eden Valley-Watkins and Litchfield. He moved on to a principal and then superintendent role at Milroy. In 2008 he became the Minneota superintendent and also worked part-time as superintendent in Ivanhoe starting in 2013.
When the job opened up in Hutchinson, the community’s buy-in to education impressed him, but he was also attracted to the opportunity to be closer to family in the metro area and to work in a larger district as superintendent.
“I felt I was ready for that,” he said.
Deitte’s core concern as superintendent is the district’s students, which he acknowledged is what you’ll hear from any educator, but he noted that focus has to carry over to financial and administrative choices.
“There is not an endless amount of money that comes to schools, so you have to really work with the funds you have and make sure that you utilize them for the best programs that you can for kids,” he said.
Deitte said he appreciates Hutchinson Public Schools’ approach to budgeting, which remains open to looking at what was done in the past and changing it if it no longer makes sense.
“You have to look at every dollar you have,” he said. “That’s my philosophy: Put kids first, always ask the questions. If it’s not as good as it used to be, look at what would be better.”
A few of the first major items on Deitte’s plate are the completion of renovations at Park Elementary and construction at Tiger Elementary. He said the district made a promise to taxpayers with those projects, and needs to make good on them.
“Once those are done, we’ll be in good shape with our facilities for a long time,” he said.
Hutchinson is not exempt from a major issue facing all school districts, and many private businesses, as well: staffing.
“Finding teachers and (paraprofessionals) is becoming harder each year,” Deitte said. “So, we have to think about how we can attract and retain the best.”
Deitte was one of two finalists narrowed down from an original group of five. Earlier this year, he was given a tour of the district and its manufacturing partners by then-Superintendent VanderHeiden before having lunch with principals and directors. He then met with middle school and high school students during building visits, met with community leaders who help the school administer its TigerPath Academies program at Hutchinson High School, and met with staff in an open forum for an hour.
The day ended with a community forum followed by an interview with School Board members.
Hutchinson School Board Chair Tiffany Barnard said Deitte’s experience and positive feedback from local stakeholders made him the right choice for the job.
“He had an extremely positive attitude and tons of energy throughout the whole thing,” she said earlier this year. “He came to us with an entry plan on paper and a list of his values that very closely aligned with our district’s values. So, he came to us prepared. He had worked really hard on some of that to present to us. And truly most of his answers felt very student-centered. His experience, passion and personality will help lead us forward.”