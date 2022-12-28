JANUARY Oh baby, what a new year Following the holidays, the family of Sami and Nathan Miller of Hutchinson still had one more big day to celebrate: The Jan. 3 birth of their son, Jaxon. Weighing in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and 20 inches long, he was Hutchinson Health’s first baby of 2022. On Jan. 5, Fiona and Shawn Smith of Hutchinson got two surprises: they found out they had a new daughter, and that she was the first baby born at Glencoe Regional Health in 2022. County ends second year of pandemic The most recent Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 data shows the year ended with around 7,496 cases in McLeod County since the pandemic began. The information reflects county data as of Dec. 30 and shows there have been 93 deaths in McLeod County related to COVID-19, including approximately 53 throughout 2021. A mid-winter election Hutchinson residents headed to the polls Feb. 8 to vote for a City Council candidate to fill the remainder of a term for City Council Member Seat 3. The position opened this past year when Brandon Begnaud resigned and moved from the city. Pat May was appointed by the council to fill the seat on an interim basis. Running for the seat were May and Carol Johnson. Is the city selling the Event Center? Social media had been buzzing about the future of the Hutchinson Event Center and Senior Programming. So much so that Mayor Gary Forcier, City Administrator Matt Jaunich and Lynn Neumann, director of Parks, Recreation and Community Education, conducted a community meeting Jan. 26 to address rumors and respond to questions. The bottom line: The city did not have a buyer for the Event Center at that time and they were not eliminating Senor Programming or the Senior Center. FEBRUARY Former Hutchinson officer named in police shooting A former Hutchinson police officer now working for the Minneapolis Police Department fatally shot a man during a Feb. 2 raid in downtown Minneapolis. Mark Hanneman, a Hutchinson High School graduate who worked as a full-time police officer at Hutchinson Police Services from March 21, 2012, to Sept. 12, 2015, and again as a part-time officer from July 25, 2017, to March 24, 2019, was part of a Minneapolis police SWAT team executing a no knock search warrant for a St. Paul police homicide case, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Luxury in downtown Hutchinson The City Council unanimously approved a plan to jump-start redevelopment of the historic Jorgenson Hotel by approving a tax-increment finance district. The TIF would, for 25 years, freeze the property’s taxes to the city, school and county at their current rate. Its estimated market value of $570,900 garners $21,370 in property taxes. Additional taxes assigned to the property due to its increased value would go back to the owner to pay for redevelopment costs incurred by the developer, Titanium Partners. Overall, $23,208 per year is expected to be used this way, which would cover about 10% of the $5.98 million renovation project. Hutchinson Chamber, Jaycees announce Community Award recipients The Feb. 4 event, “Best Laid Plans: Murder at a Hollywood Mansion,” took a pause from the usual festivities when Chamber Board Chair Sheila Murphy and Hutchinson Jaycees President Amy Hanson announced the 2021 Community Award recipients. The honorees were Paul Wright, Volunteer of the Year; Jay Malone, Business Person of the Year; Jason Olson, Teacher of the Year: and Ashley Gabbert, Young Leader of the Year. A historic 150-year-old barn was found and saved After approximately 80 years, a lost piece of Hutchinson history was returned to its rightful place. And if you were driving on Franklin Street Northwest or Washington Avenue West between noon and 1 p.m. Feb. 21, you may have seen it rolling down the road. For years, Hutchinson history buffs believed the building known as the Franklin House, which served as a group home for McLeod Treat-ment Programs since 1976, was once a barn. But not just any barn. It belonged to the historic Harrington-Merrill House site, which was first built in 1858 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. After months of research, that rumor was confirmed, and with no small effort by members of Historic Hutchinson, the barn was lifted and returned to the Harrington-Merrill site, where it is now waiting to be fully restored. MARCH Construction numbers follow positive trend According to the annual update submitted to the Hutchinson City Council, Dan Jochum, Hutchinson’s Building, Planning and Zoning director, said 35 new single-family homes were constructed this past year. The total cost of the projects was $7.4 million. When accounting for additions to homes, solar arrays and garages, such construction totals $13.7 million. Traffic injuries, deaths spiked in 2021 The loss of seven lives on McLeod County roads during 2021 was the highest number of fatalities since 2006 when seven people also perished, according to new crash data collected by the county’s law enforcement agencies. Authorities say the increase is largely the result of bad choices resulting in more severe crashes. Outdoor fun for all sizes The Big Little Hunting and Fishing Expo returned March 19 to the McLeod County Fairgrounds after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re looking forward to it,” said Tom Rakow, founder and executive president of the Christian Deer Hunters Association. “Lord willing we’ll have good weather.” APRIL School picks Deitte for new superintendent After a months-long search, Hutchinson Public Schools has offered its superintendent position to Dan Deitte. Deitte has served as superintendent of Minneota Public Schools for 14 years and as part-time superintendent of Ivanhoe Public Schools. “Now we have to agree on the contract,” said Tiffany Barnard, chair of the Hutchinson School Board. “That process will hopefully be worked through next week so I can present it to the board at our April 11 board meeting.” Kicking up funds Wade and Tammy Rolf of Hutchinson kicked up their heels April 2 in 2BContinued’s fundraiser “Dancing Like the Stars.” They were among 12 couples who competed in choreographed dance routines in a live, big-time production at the Glencoe Event Center. The goal was to raise $85,000 for suicide prevention and mental health awareness. For the love of music Making music is something Lester Schuft has done since he was a youngster growing up on a farm near Brownton. Fast forward 74 years. Schuft was inducted April 22 into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame. “It means rewarding for all the years in my life and my making many famlies happy with music,” Schuft said of the honor. MAY EDA report highlights labor shortage Talent development and Main Street revitalization were the key themes of Economic Development Authority Director Miles Seppelt’s annual report to Hutchinson City Council. “We just don’t have enough people, period,” he told council members of the labor shortages primarily seen in Hutchinson’s manufacturing sector and elsewhere. Making new memories After 48 years on local radio, John Mons hung up his five-days-a-week headset on April 1. In recognition of the 48 years of service Mons provided both as a general manager and radio personality at KDUZ/KARP Radio and for his love of music, Mayor Gary Forcier proclaimed April 24-30 as “John Mons Week.” 94 students walk at Ridgewater graduation The Commercial Building at the McLeod County Fairgrounds was filled with big smiles, hearty congratulations and proud friends and family as the Ridgewater, Hutchinson campus, class of 2022 walked to the traditional music of “Pomp and Circumstance.” The Hutchinson campus celebrated 94 graduates May 12. More than 700 graduates were eligible to participate in commencement activities at Hutchinson and Willmar campuses. American Legion Post 96 welcomes its first female commander Hutchinson Legion Post 96 was chartered on Oct. 20, 1920, with Dr. A.J. Thompson, cavalryman and veterinarian, as its first commander. Fast forward 102 years and the post has accomplished another first — Diane Jankowski was sworn in May 18 as its first female commander. Jankowski’s area of focus is veteran suicide. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports that there are an average of 20 veteran suicides per day, and suicide among veterans account for about 14% of all suicides in the U.S. Congratulations HHS graduating class of 2022 In an auditorium filled with family and friends May 27, 219 members of the Hutchinson High School graduating class of 2022 received their diplomas. As many will say, graduation is a bittersweet moment — the end of one chapter and the beginning of the next JUNE County Board declines trail funding proposal The McLeod County Board unanimously declined a request to prepare a July 2023 Legacy Grant application to pave the Dakota Rail Trail from County Road 1 to Iris Road. ... Board Chair Doug Krueger said he saw the trail issue as one that falls under economic development, an area the county is currently investing resources into for ongoing work. “There is only so much money to go around,” he said. A royal coronation The 79th annual Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival hosted its annual Queen Coronation June 19 at the Hutchinson High School Auditorium. Highlights of the week included the crowning of the new Miss Hutchinson Grace Borka and Princess Tatyana Beerbower. New Commodore Don DeMeyer named Brittany Schiller as his vice commodore for 2022-23. The new Mr. Hutchinson Brett Rasmussen and Hutchinson Woman of the Year were named Friday night and the 2022-23 Junior Queen Brinley Purcell-Sturges and Junior Commodore Isaac Olson were crowned during the Kiddie Day events Saturday. Fairbanks receives national recognition Rory Fairbanks, Hutchinson High School swimming and diving team coach, was named National Swim Coach of the Year by the National High School Athletics Coaches Association at the NHSACA 57th Annual Conference in Altoona, Iowa. “I’ve been coaching swimming for 26 years — 22 of them were here in Hutchinson,” said Fairbanks, who also teaches physical education at Hutchinson. “Most of my success comes with the Hutchinson squads, having the girls team win all the state titles that they have.” JULY Education leader retires Just a few weeks ago, Dave Conrad, executive director of New Discoveries Montessori Academy, retired. He intentionally made his exit with as little fanfare as possible, hoping to avoid an emotional public outpouring he knew he wouldn’t be able to avoid otherwise. Conrad was known for his work at Hutchinson Public Schools, and his leadership in the development of New Century Academy and later New Discoveries Montessori Academy. “One of my first papers was on servant leadership,” he said. “I remember doing the research and thinking, ‘Well, if that’s what leadership is, I want some of that.’” Students make sure Oakland Cemetery is ready for Memorial Day In his 25 years with the city, Public Works manager John Olson said he had never seen Oakland Cemetery in as good a state as it was this past Memorial Day. When speaking to the Hutchinson City Council, he gave the credit to a group of students from New Century Academy. “We were impressed by how respectful the students were of the cemetery grounds,” he said. “The students faithfully showed up and worked hard each week that it was possible.” The work — to pick up an incredible number of sticks and branches that littered the cemetery grounds from its many trees — originated as part of two NCA classroom exercises. RiverSong made its return Hutchinson’s homegrown music festival — RiverSong — returned for two days of music. Fourteen bands shared two stages, plus the kids tent. Betsy Price, a founder and coordinator for the festival that started in 2009, called this year’s event a “rousing success.” She added, “Many were anxious for Michael Shynes and Jon Wayne and the Pain, but were very excited about Faith Boblett and especially American Scarecrows, who received a standing ovation. AUGUST McLeod County Fair free for all McLeod County was free for its sesquicentennial this year thanks to a contribution from McLeod County’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. Although rain greeted the opening day festivities of the 150th anniversary of the McLeod County Fair, it didn’t dim Thursday’s attendance or enthusiasm. The four-day run of the County Fair had plenty of other things to talk about as well, such as the sign at the south entrance, the 150th anniversary program, pop-up theater vignettes, the All American Lumberjack Show, barn quilt painting, the Budweiser Clydesdale Show and more. While the times have certainly changed. The spirit remains the same. Hundreds of volunteers make the fair happen. Key educators reflect on local career When Lori and Daron VanderHeiden were first featured in the Hutchinson Leader, pictured in a District 423 computer lab nearly 30 years ago, they wore a pair of Hutchinson Tigers sweaters. The husband-and-wife team had been living in Austin, each driving a different direction to their early teaching jobs in separate consolidated districts before coming together to teach in Hutchinson. In August, Lori and Daron reflected upon their careers in Hutchinson, both having served as coaches, teachers and administrators before their retirement into the community they had chosen. “We love Hutchinson,” Daron said. “We love the community. This is our home. This is where we are going to continue to live.” “We are so grateful for the opportunity to serve the community for the last 28 years,” Lori said. “We’ve lived and worked alongside wonderful, wonderful people.” Garlic festival returns Minnesota’s stinkiest festival returned! After a two-year hiatus, the Minnesota Garlic Festival was back at the McLeod County Fairgrounds in Hutchinson. New this year was a greater focus on local farmers with the festival’s Farmer VIP Program. Guests could search for a big yellow button that says: “I’m a Farmer. Ask me.” SEPTEMBER Primary Election turnout low McLeod County trailed the average statewide voter turnout for the 2022 Primary Election, but at least one major factor may have contributed to that result. “There were really no runoff races on the ballot in either the county or the city of Hutchinson,” McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer Connie Kurtzweg told the County Board. The county had 23,111 registered voters at 7 a.m. Aug. 9. Another 110 registered that day. Overall, the county counted 2,672 ballots at the polls, and 312 absentee ballots, for a total of 2,984. That’s a 12.91% voter turnout as compared to 22.28% average statewide. Local named director of Minnesota Turkey group The Minnesota Turkey Growers Association and the Minnesota Turkey Research & Promotion Council announced that Ashley Kohls will serve as the MTGA executive director, starting Sept. 28. Kohls, a rural Hutchinson resident, is no stranger to Minnesota’s agriculture industry and brings a strong background in commodity group leadership to MTGA and MTRPC. Previously, she served as the executive director for the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association and most recently, as the vice president of government affairs for Nebraska Cattlemen. Locals seek childcare solutions Several local volunteers with the Hutchinson Rural Childcare Innovation Program are studying childcare in Hutchinson, seeking ways to make it more accessible. They’re tackling the job with resources and expertise from First Children’s Finance, which might be able to provide grants and loans for childcare workers. Hutchinson is one of many communities facing shortages, and was selected to be part of the RCIP program through a competitive application process launched by Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Mary Hodson. OCTOBER Former Hutchinson resident honored with flight Gerald Zaruba, a former Hutchinson resident and 1962 Hutchinson High School graduate, has been selected to participate in the Badger, Wisconsin, Honor Flight for military veterans. The Honor Flight Network is a national network of independent hubs working together to honor the nation’s veterans who served from World War II to the Korean War and through to Vietnam, with an all-expense paid trip to the memorials in Washington, D.C. Almost 250,000 veterans have made this flight since 2005. Zaruba retired as an United States Air Force chief master sergeant after serving 36 years primarily at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison, Wisconsin. Homecoming celebrates Hutchinson’s history Hutchinson’s homecoming week of celebrating royalty and honored alumni came to a conclusion Friday. In a midday ceremony held at Whalen Gym, new King Rowan Jordahl and Queen Katelyn VanMarel held court, while new Prince AJ Mallak and Princess Lauren Nelson also were crowned. In ceremonies highlighting the night, prior to kickoff, Hutchinson High School presented nine inductees into the Hutchinson High School Wall of Fame. Nominees included Geoff Docken, Jackie (Mills) Egan, Sue (Duehn) Fauth, Don Hansen, Kris Hoeft, Dave Larsen, Gene Ollrich, Jon May and Dan Prochnow. High School musical revisits classic film Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks couldn’t make it to Hutchinson, but local talent played characters famously portrayed by the big screen actors in Hutchinson High School’s musical “Catch Me If You Can.” The show follows a similar story to the 2002 film, following the exploits of young conman Frank Abagnale, Jr., and FBI agent Carl Hanratty who pursues him. Seventy students were involved in the production as members of the cast, in production or in the pit orchestra. Producers marked it as potentially the school’s largest show yet. NOVEMBER Voters pick new county attorney For the first time since 1987, McLeod County has a new county attorney. Attorney Michael Junge began his legal work for the county on Aug. 2, 1982, as an assistant county attorney. He filled the remainder of Pete Kasal’s term beginning in May of 1987, and remained in the role, re-elected every few years, since. But this year he chose not to run for re-election. That opened the door for two new candidates. Ryan Hansch, a Brownton resident, was criminal division chief in the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office in Mankato, where he’s served for the past nine years. He came came away from this past week’s general election as the victor with 9,883 (64.23%) votes. Amy Wehseler garnered 5,473 (35.57%) votes. Voters choose two new, one returning School Board member On a ballot where voters selected their top three Hutchinson School Board candidates among six, school board member Erin Knudtson ran for reelection and won back her seat with the largest share of votes: 3,749 (18.26%). Garrett Luthens garnered 3,728 (18.16%) votes, and Danny Olmstead garnered 3,421 (16.66%) to earn election. Longtime member Keith Kamrath did not run for reelection this year. Member JoEllen Kimball ran for reelection and garnered 2,695 (13.13%) votes, but was not chosen by District 423 voters. Samantha Casillas garnered 2,957 (13.4%) votes, Dale Brandsoy 2,123 (10.34%) and Andrea Mitchell 1,829 (8.91%). As a result, the new District 423 School Board will consist of: Tiffany Barnard, Sara Pollmann, Michael Massmann, Erin Knudtson, Garrett Luthens and Danny Olmstead. Voters approve one school question, decline second Hutchinson Public School District 423 voters answered two funding questions this past week. Voters chose to renew a $310.88 per pupil levy for another 10 years, with 4,421 (54.63%) voting “yes,” and 3,671 (45.37%) voting “no.” However, a second question, which requested an additional $382 per pupil levy was soundly rejected, with 4,616 (58.81%) “no” votes and 3,233 (41.18%) “yes.” Other variables could play into what the School Board does next. “Right now, as an advocate for our school district, I think a lot could happen in a year’s time regarding funding. So, if the state Legislature adds more money, we won’t have to ask for as much. If we see enrollment increases, we won’t have to ask as much,” School Board Chair Tiffany Barnard said. “Our sincere hope is it would be wonderful to not have to go back to our community to ask for an increase. DECEMBER Clay Coyote makes Forbes list The Clay Coyote Gallery & Pottery, a handmade pottery shop in downtown Hutchinson, has been selected as one of The Best Cookware for Home Cooks by Forbes. “We’re thrilled to be listed among all of these internationally renowned cookware companies,” said Morgan Baum, Clay Coyote owner. “Our small team of potters has been handcrafting pottery in Minnesota for almost three decades. ... Our pottery is one of only a few in the U.S. designed to go over the direct flame. That means you can use it for traditional Moroccan tagines, grill baskets and everyday skillets.” The cooking with clay movement has been steadily growing in popularity —there’s a Facebook group with more than 6,000 members that share clay tips, exchange recipes, and swap ceramic-loving travel logs. Local cooks up children’s book Julianne Johnson may have closed Litchfield’s Cricket Meadow Tea in 2008, but she hasn’t given up her creative spark. In October, she published her first children’s book, “Chauncey and the Chickens.” The book is based on the antics of her 8-year-old granddaughter, Esme’. She has two more “Chauncey” books in the works. When it came to publishing her first book, Johnson honestly thought it would be a Cricket Meadow cookbook, not a children’s story. She had talked about writing it but hadn’t progressed to the point of putting words on paper until her son-in-law Alex said, “Just write the book.” So she did.
