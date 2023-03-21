3M Plant 2022

An aerial view of 3M taken in July 2022. Today there are 1,600 working at the plant that measures 1,465,000 square feet.

 Photo courtesy of 3M

Editor's note: This story contains an update from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which was not available for the Leader print deadline.

3M and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency are testing wells near the company's Hutchinson manufacturing facility for substances nicknamed “forever chemicals.” The MPCA says the activity is "part of a pending civil investigation."

