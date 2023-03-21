Editor's note: This story contains an update from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which was not available for the Leader print deadline.
3M and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency are testing wells near the company's Hutchinson manufacturing facility for substances nicknamed “forever chemicals.” The MPCA says the activity is "part of a pending civil investigation."
The activity came to light when residents along Jefferson Road in rural Hutchinson received letters from Barr Engineering, which said the firm is sampling private drinking water wells on behalf of 3M.
“3M has agreed to conduct this sampling effort after discussions with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, to determine whether per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are present in private drinking water wells,” the letter to one resident reads.
According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, PFAS do not break down over time. The term “forever chemicals” was coined because of their “extreme resistance to degradation in the environment and resistance to destruction in wastewater treatment plants, landfills, and incinerators," the MPCA said.
Many PFAS are health hazards, with links to increased risk for cancer, liver disease, immune system disfunction and other conditions, according to the MPCA.
“This sampling is being performed following discussions with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), and the analytical results will help determine if there are potential per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from the 3M Hutchinson site,” a 3M spokesperson said this week. “3M will evaluate this data to determine if any additional actions are necessary in consultation with MPCA. We are committed to keeping our communities and neighbors informed of our progress and will share more as we are able.”
The spokesperson noted 3M Hutchinson is not among five 3M sites that make PFAS.
In answer to a question about land adjacent to Hutchinson’s 3M plant, the spokesperson said, “3M has discontinued leases of parcels adjacent to the 3M Hutchinson facility primarily used for farmland. This was discontinued prior to recent discussions with MPCA and planned well sampling.”
The state is implementing a comprehensive strategy to address PFAS, according to an MPCA statement.
"We are taking a proactive approach in the Hutchinson area," a MPCA spokesperson said Tuesday. "And both 3M and the Minnesota Pollution Control agency are sampling some private wells for PFAS. This activity is part of a pending civil investigation and we are not able to provide additional information."
The first discovery of PFAS contamination was in the eastern suburbs of the Twin Cities where “the 3M company illegally disposed of PFAS-containing waste in a manner that contaminated 150 square miles of drinking water, surface water, and soil,” the MPCA reports on its website. The state of Minnesota sued 3M in 2010, which led to an $850 million settlement.
Several companies use PFAS in numerous products. In addition to manufacturing, PFAS are used in other industries, such as in the creation of Class B firefighting foam. PFAS can be found in cleaning products, nonstick cookware, makeup, fabrics and other products. They are known for resisting heat, grease and water.
LOCAL TESTING
McLeod County Environmental Services Director Marc Telecky said this past week his office did not receive notice 3M intended to test for PFAS, but he did hear about it from local homeowners. McLeod County Health and Human Services Director Berit Spors said she was not aware of any testing by 3M. Environmental Services tests for volatile organic compounds — a different category — around the landfill on an annual basis.
Hutchinson City Administrator Matt Jaunich said staff were aware of the local 3M testing private wells, but work was not associated with the city. Hutchinson has participated in PFAS testing in the past. Hutchinson project/environmental/regulatory manager John Paulson said the work was done in cooperation with Department of Health efforts, as community water suppliers were asked to participate with widespread testing.
“They’re trying to establish some baseline data,” Paulson said.
Water finished from the treatment plant was tested twice in 2015, and again in 2021. The 2015 tests searched for five parameters of PFAS, with 26 parameters tested in 2021, according to Hutchinson Water Supervisor Eric Levine.
No PFAS were detected in tests in which Hutchinson participated.
“Typically, they’re looking at anywhere from 20 to 30 PFAS compounds, including those bad six,” Paulson said. “But ... they’re expanding that list out of late.”
A bigger array of tests will help search for other risks, as well as “surrogates” of the most worrying PFAS.
Minnesota is developing a widespread PFAS monitoring plan, which it is currently implementing. More information can be found at pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/monitoring-pfas.
REGULATIONS AND CHANGES
In a March 14 joint statement, the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said they welcome the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s draft of maximum contaminant levels as a “critical step” to reducing exposure to PFAS. The draft targets six PFAS in drinking water.
A maximum contaminent level is the maximum amount of a contaminant allowed in drinking water without additional measures. The EPA has also proposed four PFAS be further evaluated in combination.
“The rule might require changes in the way certain drinking water supplies in Minnesota are managed to address PFAS. MDH is collecting sampling data that will be used to assess how public water systems’ results compare with the drafted regulatory values. MDH will keep systems informed and work with systems if action needs to be taken to meet new drinking water values for PFAS,” reads the joint statement. “MPCA investigates instances when PFAS exceeds health-based guidance or regulatory levels in drinking water to determine the source and to hold responsible parties accountable to implement a response action.”
3M has also announced moves to address the danger of PFAS. In its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results press release, 3M Chairman and CEO Mike Roman said the company had a “commitment to exit PFAS manufacturing by the end of 2025.”
This past October, the MPCA purchased technology with money from the 3M settlement to remove and destroy bulk concentrations PFAS from contaminated water. It was first deployed in the East Metro. The technology injects outdoor air into contaminated water to turn PFAS into foam, which can be separated.