NEXT SEVEN DAYS
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30
Take an art break and view “The Verdant Muse: Exploring the Bond between Art and Nature” at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. It features the work of Jennifer Stano and Lisa S. Truax. Admission is free. The show continues through Sept. 22. Call for open hours, 320-587-7278.
Little Red Schoolhouse annual picnic is 5-7 p.m. at 20553 CSAH 28, Litchfield. This rain-or-shine event features a menu of barbecues, sandwiches, chips, water, ice cream and cookies. Price: Free-will donation. Free gift for children at the General Store. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy this fundraiser. For mroe information, visit www.littleredschool.org.
THURSDAY, AUG. 31
The great Minnesota Get-Together begins today and runs through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4. For admission info, parking, special events, Grandstand performances and more, visit www.mnstatefair.org.
FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY, SEPT. 1-4
It’s the 64th annual Red Rooster Days in Dassel. Highlights include 7-mile and 18-mile bike rides, Grande Day Parade, Ambassador coronation, street dance featuring live music by Airborne Attraction and Mitch Gordon, fireworks, classic car show and more. The festival is best known for hosting the “Largest Chicken BBQ in the State” on Labor Day. For a schedule of events, visit dassel.com/redrooster.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 2
Free community showing of “SpongeBob Squarepants” movie 10 a.m. at Century 9 Theatres, 766 Century Ave., Hutchinson. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Concessions are available. For more information, call 320-234-6800.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, SEPT. 2-3
Interested in trying a kayak or canoe? Head to Hutchinson PaddleSport Rentals in the garage at Masonic/West River Park, 1000 Les Kouba Parkway, Hutchinson. Saturday and Sunday hours are 2-8 p.m. PaddleSport Rentals is also open 4-7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Cost is $5 per half hour per piece of equipment. For more information, visit www.hutchinsonprce.com.
MONDAY, SEPT. 4
Labor Day. It is a federal holiday that marks the annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers. To learn more, visit www.dol.gov/general/laborday/history.
THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY, SEPT. 7-9
It’s Biscay Days outdoors at Neisen’s Bar and Grill along State Highway 22 in Biscay. Thursday features DJ music by Eric Schultz 7 p.m. to midnight; Friday spotlights South 40 from 4-8 p.m. followed by Bill Litzau and Open Hightway 8 p.m. to midnight. Saturday offers a full day of live music beginning with Ron-E-Cash from 2-5 p.m.; Absolute Zero, 5-8 p.m.; The Shaw Band, 8-10 p.m. and the Shaw Brothers Band 10 p.m. to midnight. Tents will be set up — all events are rain or shine. For more information, call Neisen’s at 320-864-5555.
THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY, SEPT. 7-9
It’s a whale of a sale when its Hutchinson Citywide Garage Sales. Note garage sales can be found throughout the city. Keep your eyes open because of pedestrian traffic and vehicles that will suddenly stop or pull out into traffic.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
Big Toys for Little Kids Expo, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hutchinson High School parking lot, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. This event is for kindergarten through fifth-grade students and their parents. This free event is sponsored by the McLeod County Voiture 414, 40&8 veterans organization. Free hotdogs and milk will also be available. All children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Jerry Block, event coordinator, at 612-616-4434.
It’s Family Fun Day at Grace Bible Church, 300 Cleveland St. S.W., Silver Lake. This event features bouncy house, face painting, bean bag toss, balloon toss, bingo, plus 200 prizes including Lego sets. For more information, call the church at 320-327-2352 or Greg at 728-792-3100.
Open Studio, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This monthly event provides an opportunity for artists and creators to gather and work on their projects. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 320-587-7278.
Reigndown Christian Music Festival 1-7 p.m. on the RiverSong Stage at Masonic/West River Park, 1000 Les Kouba Parkway, Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, visit www.vineyardchurchhutchinson.org.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 10
St. Philip’s Bazaar and Car Show at St. Philip’s Church, 821 E. Fifth St., Litchfield. Hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call the church at 320-693-3313.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY, SEPT. 10-11
Hutchinson Theatre Company is hosting auditions for its fall production of “Steel Magnolias” 7-9 p.m. each day at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Show dates are Nov. 9-11 and Nov. 17-19.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
The Litchfield Civil War Roundtable features “Lincoln and the Hellgate: The Effie Afton Trial” presented by George Romano, 1:30 p.m. at the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave. This event is free for roundtable members and $3 general admission. For more information, visit www.meekermuseum.org.
Love to sing? Crow River Singers, the area community chorus, begins rehearsals for its winter season. Under the direction of Music Director Shelby Lofgren, the group will meet 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays in the choir room at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. A $25 participation is encouraged, but not required to participate. The winter concerts are titled “Love’s Pure Light.” The dates are Friday, Dec. 1, and Sunday, Dec. 3. For more information, email Holly at hollymd55@hotmail.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, SEPT. 15-16
It’s the 49th annual Hutchinson Arts and Crafts Festival downtown in Library Square. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, with free admission and free parking. For more information, call the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at 320-587-5252.
Looking for a tasty bite to eat? Visit the Ambassadors’ Taste of Hutchinson outdoor food court. It runs concurrently with the Arts and Crafts Festival and it is adjacent to Library Square, along First Avenue.
Are books your guilty pleasure? Head to the Friends of the Library’s annual Outdoor Book Sale at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Tables are set up along the library’s Hassan Street entrance. Hours are concurrent with the Arts and Crafts Festival. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
The Hutchinson Concert Association kicks off its 2023-24 season with Minor Mischief a Capella at 7 p.m. The concert is at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Concert memberships are available and include three Hutchinson concerts and three Glencoe concerts. The cost is for an adult: $55; family: $120 (parent and dependent children); and member sponsor: $150. Individual tickets are available at the door for $25. For more information, visit hutchinsonconcert.weebly.com.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, SEPT. 22-24
Family Fun Fest at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 460 Lake St., Hutchinson. This three-day event features carnival rides, games, live music, car show, kids tractor pull and more. For more information and a schedule of events, visit www.stanastasia.net/fall-festival/.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
Fall ‘N Into Fun Fest, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in downtown Litchfield. This event features pumpkin hunt, music, kids activities, craft fair, car and bike show, and more. Don’t forget to pick up a passport at the Chamber office starting at 10 a.m. and search for the named pumpkins within the two blocks of downtown Litchfield. Submit completed passport at Sweet Escape to be entered into a prize drawing. For more information, call the Chamber at 320-693-8184.
Are you a barbecue master? As part of Litchfield’s Fall ‘N Into Fun Fest, the Chamber is hosting a BBQ Challenge. Public will vote for favorites. To learn more, call the Chamber at 320-693-8184.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY,
SEPT. 23-24
Elks Gun Show Coins & Knives Show at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. This event features 370 tables of merchandise in the Commercial and Horticulture Buildings. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5, free for children younger than 12. For more information, call Dale Harbarth at 320-587-8989.
Sunday, Sept. 24
The Glencoe Concert Association launches its 2023-24 season with Divas 3. For more information, call Cindy at 612-840-6308 or Louise at 320-864-5261.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 29
Dueces Wild Dueling Pianos is performing two shows at River House Kitchen + Drinks in downtown Hutchinson. Shows are at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. For tickets, visit www.riverhousekd.com.
SATURDAY, OCT. 7
Tickets are on sale for Becoming Your Best, a one-day women’s event 8:30 a.m.-11:45 a.m. at Lighthouse Church, 10478 Bell Ave., Plato. Tickets are $26 and a light breakfast is included. Speakers are Kathy Weckwerth, Tammy Rolf and Sandra Sheih. For more information, call the church at 320-238-2877. To purchase tickets online, visit bestlifeministries.com.
— Have an event for the A&E Calendar? Local entertainment-related events are welcome and published free of charge once. Email information to Kay Johnson at johnson@hutchinsonleader.co