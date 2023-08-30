Entrance gate at Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair is one of the largest and best-attended expositions in the world. Showcasing Minnesota’s finest agriculture, art and industry, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is “12 Days of Fun” ending Labor Day. The 2023 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 24-Labor Day, Sept. 4.

 Photo courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30

