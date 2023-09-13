NEXT SEVEN DAYS
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
The Litchfield Civil War Roundtable features “Lincoln and the Hellgate: The Effie Afton Trial” presented by George Romano, 1:30 p.m. at the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave. This event is free for roundtable members and $3 general admission. For more information, visit www.meekermuseum.org.
Today’s Women of Hutchinson are hosting a meet & greet 6-8 p.m. in the back room at Squeaky’s Grill & Bar, 1150 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. This is an opportunity to learn more about the organization. For more information, call Brenda Zackrison at 320-296-6575.
Love to sing? Crow River Singers, the area community chorus, begins rehearsals tonight for its winter season. Under the direction of Music Director Shelby Lofgren, the group will meet 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays in the choir room at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. A $25 participation is encouraged, but not required to participate. The winter concerts are titled “Love’s Pure Light.” The dates are Friday, Dec. 1, and Sunday, Dec. 3. For more information, email Holly at hollymd55@hotmail.com.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
Litchfield Area Christian Women is hosting Country Bounty coffee and rolls 9:30-11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 703 S. Sibley Ave. This event features a silent auction, toe-tapping tunes by Peggy Soucek, Litchfield, and a program featuring How to do the Impossible by Lauren Anderson, Bode, Iowa. To reserve your place, call Barb Werner at 320-693-2504.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, SEPT. 15-16
It’s the 49th annual Hutchinson Arts and Crafts Festival downtown in Library Square. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, with free admission and free parking. For more information, call the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at 320-587-5252.
Looking for a tasty bite to eat? Visit the Ambassadors’ Taste of Hutchinson outdoor food court. It runs concurrently with the Arts and Crafts Festival and it is adjacent to Library Square, along First Avenue.
Are books your guilty pleasure? Head to the Friends of the Library’s annual Outdoor Book Sale at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Tables are set up along the library’s Hassan Street entrance. Hours are concurrent with the Arts and Crafts Festival. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, SEPT. 16-17
Millner Heritage Vineyard & Winery, 32025 State Highway 15, Kimball, presents live music by Szaszka 1-4 p.m. Saturday, and Gravel Road, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.millnerheritage.com or call or text 320-223-8748.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 17
It’s live music by Jarrod Pederson 3-6 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 18484 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free. Next up is Diesel Fire 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24. For more information, call 320-587-2922.
MONDAY, SEPT. 18
Breakfast Club 10:30 a.m. at the McLeod County History Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The discussion topic will be the battle at the Hutchinson stockade. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 19
It’s Goat Yoga 7-8:30 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For tickets, visit crowriverwinery.com.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
Hutchinson Theatre Company is hosting Game Night 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. All are welcome. For more information, call 320-587-7278.
The Hutchinson Concert Association kicks off its 2023-24 season with Minor Mischief a Capella at 7 p.m. The concert is at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Concert memberships are available and include three Hutchinson concerts and three Glencoe concerts. The cost is for an adult: $55; family: $120 (parent and dependent children); and member sponsor: $150. Individual tickets are available at the door for $25. For more information, visit hutchinsonconcert.weebly.com.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, SEPT. 22-24
Family Fun Fest at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 460 Lake St., Hutchinson. This three-day event features carnival rides, games, live music, car show, kids tractor pull and more. For more information and a schedule of events, visit www.stanastasia.net/fall-festival/.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
Fall ’N Into Fun Fest, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in downtown Litchfield. This event features pumpkin hunt, music, kids activities, craft fair, car and bike show, and more. Don’t forget to pick up a passport at the Chamber office starting at 10 a.m. and search for the named pumpkins within the two blocks of downtown Litchfield. Submit completed passport at Sweet Escape to be entered into a prize drawing. For more information, call the Chamber at 320-693-8184.
Grape Stomp 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This event features axe throwing, goat snuggling, vendor fair, live music, food trucks and more. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, SEPT. 23-24
Elks Gun Show Coins & Knives Show at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. This event features 370 tables of merchandise in the Commercial and Horticulture Buildings. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5, free for children younger than 12. For more information, call Dale Harbarth at 320-587-8989.
Country Girl Fall Craft and Gift Expo in the 4-H Building at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call Carol at 320-583-8789.
Opening weekends through Oct. 29 is 33rd annual Nelson Farm Pumpkin Patch Festival, 23618 CSAH 1, Litchfield. Hours are 11:01 a.m.-5:01 p.m. Saturday and 12:01 to 5:01 p.m. Sunday. Family-friendly activities range from antique machinery and the dizzy hill tube ride to the straw maze, hay jump and swinging in the hayloft. For more information, visit www.nelsonfarm.com or call 320-693-7750.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 24
Historic Hutchinson is hosting its popular Living History Tour noon-2 p.m. Participants will meet at the historic Episcopal Church, at the corner of Second Avenue and Hassan Street. Open air people movers will transport guests to various locations within the city. Experience history as it comes alive. Space is limited for this rain or shine event. To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/7b66e3yw.
Glencoe Concert Association Concert starts its 2022-23 season with Divas 3 4-6 p.m. Glencoe-Silver Lake High School 1825 16th St. E, Glencoe. featuring the songs of hitmakers such as Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, ABBA and more. Admission is a membership in the Hutchinson or Glencoe Concert Association. Tickets are also $25 each and available at the door. For more information or to purchase a membership, call Louise Carlson at 320-864-5261 or Cindy Eggersgluess at 612-840-6308.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 29
River House Kitchen + Drinks, 122 Main St. S., Hutchinson, presents Dueces Wild Dueling Pianos for two shows: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. For tickets, visit www.RiverHouseKD.com/music.
SATURDAY, OCT. 14
Our Savior’s Health Ministry is hosting Cups & Conversations 9-10:30 a.m. Bring a friend, your coffee cup and enjoy coffee, a breakfast treat, fellowship and speaker Mona Hjerpe who will talk about Meghan’s Place, a nonprofit, private club serving young adults with disabilities in the Hutchinson area. Enter via the North Door. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3319.
— Have an event for the A&E Calendar? Local entertainment-related events are welcome and published free of charge once. Email information to Kay Johnson at johnson@hutchinsonleader.co