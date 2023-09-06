NEXT SEVEN DAYS
THURSDAY, SEPT. 7
Phil Thompson is back for his outdoor piano bar 5-8 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY, SEPT. 7-9
It’s Biscay Days outdoors at Neisen’s Bar and Grill along State Highway 22 in Biscay. Thursday features DJ music by Eric Schultz 7 p.m. to midnight; Friday spotlights South 40 from 4-8 p.m. followed by Bill Litzau and Open Highway 8 p.m. to midnight. Saturday offers a full day of live music beginning with Ron-E-Cash from 2-5 p.m.; Absolute Zero, 5-8 p.m.; The Shaw Band, 8-10 p.m. and the Shaw Brothers Band 10 p.m. to midnight. Tents will be set up — all events are rain or shine. For more information, call Neisen’s at 320-864-5555.
THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY, SEPT. 7-9
It’s a whale of a sale when its Hutchinson Citywide Garage Sales. Note garage sales can be found throughout the city. Keep your eyes open because of pedestrian traffic and vehicles that will suddenly stop or pull out into traffic.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
Big Toys for Little Kids Expo, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hutchinson High School parking lot, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. This event is for kindergarten through fifth-grade students and their parents. This free event is sponsored by the McLeod County Voiture 414, 40&8 veterans organization. Free hotdogs and milk will also be available. All children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Jerry Block, event coordinator, at 612-616-4434.
Ripple Revival Ministry International is hosting Family Fun Day at Grace Bible Church, 300 Cleveland St. S.W., Silver Lake. This event features a bouncy house, face painting, bean bag toss, balloon toss, bingo, plus 200 prizes including Lego sets. For more information, call the church at 320-327-2352 or Greg at 728-792-3100.
Open Studio, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This monthly event provides an opportunity for artists and creators to gather and work on their projects. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 320-587-7278.
Reigndown Christian Music Festival 2-6 p.m. on the RiverSong Stage at Masonic/West River Park, 1000 Les Kouba Parkway, Hutchinson. This event features local worship bands, inflatables and food. The guest speaker is Billy Wallace. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, visit www.vineyardchurchhutchinson.org.
Freedom Fest at the ball fields in Lester Prairie. This event features 1 p.m. donkey baseball, 3 p.m. bean bags and live music 5 p.m. to midnight by Jesse Wemhoff Acoustic, Isaiah Muller with the Treefrogs, and South 40. For more information, visit Freedom Fest on Facebook.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 10
St. Philip’s Bazaar and Car Show at St. Philip’s Church, 821 E. Fifth St., Litchfield. Hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, call the church at 320-693-3313.
Applefest at Ashery Lane Farm, 5480 Tacoma Ave., Mayer. This family-friendly event 11 a.m.-7 p.m. features live music, vendor fair, farmers market, goat snuggling, axe throwing, apple desserts, food trucks and more. Participating is Clay Coyote Gallery and Pottery of Hutchinson. Tickets are $10 and can be ordered at www.crowriverwinery.com/applefest. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Carver Scott Humane Society.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY, SEPT. 10-11
Hutchinson Theatre Company is hosting auditions for its fall production of “Steel Magnolias” 7-9 p.m. each day at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Show dates are Nov. 9-11 and Nov. 17-19.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
The Litchfield Civil War Roundtable features “Lincoln and the Hellgate: The Effie Afton Trial” presented by George Romano, 1:30 p.m. at the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave. This event is free for roundtable members and $3 general admission. For more information, visit www.meekermuseum.org.
Love to sing? Crow River Singers, the area community chorus, begins rehearsals tonight for its winter season. Under the direction of Music Director Shelby Lofgren, the group will meet 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays in the choir room at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. A $25 participation is encouraged, but not required to participate. The winter concerts are titled “Love’s Pure Light.” The dates are Friday, Dec. 1, and Sunday, Dec. 3. For more information, email Holly at hollymd55@hotmail.com.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
Litchfield Area Christian Women is hosting Country Bounty coffee and rolls 9:30-11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 703 S. Sibley Ave. This event features a silent auction, toe-tapping tunes by Peggy Soucek, Litchfield, and a program featuring How to do the Impossible by Lauren Anderson, Bode, Iowa. To reserve your place, call Barb Werner at 320-693-2504.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, SEPT. 15-16
It’s the 49th annual Hutchinson Arts and Crafts Festival downtown in Library Square. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, with free admission and free parking. For more information, call the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at 320-587-5252.
Looking for a tasty bite to eat? Visit the Ambassadors’ Taste of Hutchinson outdoor food court. It runs concurrently with the Arts and Crafts Festival and it is adjacent to Library Square, along First Avenue.
Are books your guilty pleasure? Head to the Friends of the Library’s annual Outdoor Book Sale at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Tables are set up along the library’s Hassan Street entrance. Hours are concurrent with the Arts and Crafts Festival. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2368.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
The Hutchinson Concert Association kicks off its 2023-24 season with Minor Mischief a Capella at 7 p.m. The concert is at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Concert memberships are available and include three Hutchinson concerts and three Glencoe concerts. The cost is for an adult: $55; family: $120 (parent and dependent children); and member sponsor: $150. Individual tickets are available at the door for $25. For more information, visit hutchinsonconcert.weebly.com.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, SEPT. 22-24
Family Fun Fest at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 460 Lake St., Hutchinson. This three-day event features carnival rides, games, live music, car show, kids tractor pull and more. For more information and a schedule of events, visit www.stanastasia.net/fall-festival/.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
Fall ’N Into Fun Fest, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in downtown Litchfield. This event features pumpkin hunt, music, kids activities, craft fair, car and bike show, and more. Don’t forget to pick up a passport at the Chamber office starting at 10 a.m. and search for the named pumpkins within the two blocks of downtown Litchfield. Submit completed passport at Sweet Escape to be entered into a prize drawing. For more information, call the Chamber at 320-693-8184.
Are you a barbecue master? As part of Litchfield’s Fall ’N Into Fun Fest, the Chamber is hosting a BBQ Challenge. Public will vote for favorites. To learn more, call the Chamber at 320-693-8184.
SATURDAY AND
SUNDAY, SEPT. 23-24
Elks Gun Show Coins & Knives Show at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. This event features 370 tables of merchandise in the Commercial and Horticulture Buildings. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5, free for children younger than 12. For more information, call Dale Harbarth at 320-587-8989.
