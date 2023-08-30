Where there’s smoke, there’s chicken or at least that’s true in Dassel. This weekend marks the 64th annual Red Rooster Days. The four-day event kicks off Friday with the farmers market in Bandstand Park and ends Monday, Labor Day with the “largest chicken bbq in the state.” I don’t know if that moniker is true, but I’ve never heard of anyone stepping up to challenge it.
What’s the appeal? Who can resist the smoky taste of poultry grilled over open coals outdoors? The smell alone draws a crowd. This is the third year Marcia Dischinger has served as co-chair of the chicken dinner. To meet demand, they have ordered 2,000 chicken halves for Monday’s feast.
“This is the same amount we ordered last year,” she said. “The state baseball tournament will not have a game in Dassel on Labor Day, so it doesn’t affect our numbers. The rest of the weekend might be impacted by the state tournament, but not the chicken dinner and activities on Monday.”
In case you’re wondering when the action starts, it’s 6 a.m. when the newly crowned ambassadors have the honor of lighting the pits.
“It’s quite amazing and fun to watch,” Dischinger said. “Paul Holm is the person responsible for the pits and the cooking of the chicken with the help of many volunteers.”
So what happens to the leftovers? Apparently they are rare.
“The chicken is delicious and we usually sell out,” Dischinger said. “When the chicken is gone, we shut down the serving line. That generally happens shortly after 2 p.m.”
The chicken dinner is rain or shine and served with all the fixings including potato salad, coleslaw, bread, milk and coffee, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (or earlier if sold out). The price is $13 at the gate. In addition to satisfying hungry appetites, the meal serves a second purpose — as a fundraiser for the festival, with a large part of the proceeds going to support the ambassador program.
RUNNING FOR PRIZES
While the chicken dinner has been front and center since the beginning, another longtime event is the Run/Walk, which is marking its 41st year. It was added to the Red Rooster festivities as a 10K/Fun Run in 1981. Fifty-eight runners participated in that inaugural 6.2-mile event. It was changed in 1995 to a 5-mile run and a 2-mile walk. While the 5-mile run has remained a fixture in the Monday schedule, the 2-mile walk was reduced to 1 mile in 2000.
Sandy Stertz has chaired the event since 2014. Prior to that she was an avid participant.
“I do it because I love bringing the community together for fitness,” she said. “The vibe is extremely positive. I also love working with the fabulous group of volunteers willing to come out early on Labor Day morning to help out.”
In case you’re thinking this is a cake walk meaning flat and easy, you would be wrong. Stertz described the 5-mile course as “hilly and challenging.”
“As is the case in all fitness events I have been involved with, the atmosphere is amazingly positive,” she said. “The vibe is contagious and you walk away from the event feeling good about your achievement. ... The crowd support — especially at the end — makes it totally worth it.”
Participants are encouraged to hang around after the races because the committee receives generous donations from many local businesses that are given away as gift certificates. A random prize drawing takes place during the awards ceremony, too.
Interested? Mark your calendar for 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, — Labor Day. There are two distances offered: 5-mile run and 1-mile run/walk. Registration is available at Dassel.com or the day of the race starting at 7 a.m. at the Dassel Ball Park, 815 Second St.
Another big draw is the Grande Day Parade 2 p.m. Saturday. It traditionally attracts anywhere from 3,000 to 4,000 people who line the parade route, which starts at Fifth Street to William Avenue, to Willis Street to Lake Avenue.
And there’s fireworks, too. Come for supper and stick around for the light show. The fun takes place Saturday at Spring Lake Park, where a brat feed is served from 6-9:30 p.m. in the upper shelter. It features all the favorites including brats, hot dogs, pop, floats and popcorn. Fireworks start at dusk or about 9:30 p.m.
“A lot of people really enjoy that,” said Ron Hungerford, Red Rooster Days Committee chair.
CHANGE IN LEADERSHIP
Probably this year’s biggest change at Red Rooster Days took place behind the scenes. Chris Hansen, who has chaired the event for many years, died earlier this year. Hungerford, former Dassel mayor, stepped up and was voted in.
Hungerford and his wife, Rebecca, moved to Dassel in 1994 when he retired from the U.S. Navy. It was then — more than 25 years ago — he began volunteering at the chicken barbecue where he worked the pits. He also helped with the Grande Day Parade — not coordinating it, but assisting with others so it ran smoothly, and for a few years he and his wife served as commentators for the parade, so he brings plenty of hands-on knowledge and experience to his new role.
When it comes to fundraising, Hungerford said they try to raise enough to fund each year’s ambassadors program. It could run anywhere from $4,500 to $5,500. The ambassadors also fundraise. Some of the money is set aside to help pay for the things they do such as representing the community at area parade. They also provide scholarships to the previous year’s ambassadors.
“Anything that is above and beyond that, we’ve been putting that aside,” he said. “The original plan was to purchase a new car. ... This year we are thinking about better ventilation to the places where people eat the chicken dinner. We’re investigating the purchase of large barn fans. ... We also provide support from our budget for the parade operations that can run anywhere from $2,500 to $3,500.”
For the second year, the weekend includes Family Fun Day, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Third Street North and U.S. Highway 12. This event was launched as an opportunity for families to participate together in fun activities including a pedal pull petting zoo, cornhole tournament, bouncy houses, games and food trucks.
STANDING THE TEST OF TIME
Sixty-four years is a long time when it comes to community festivals. You might wonder how Dassel managed to keep it going. Dischinger summed it with two words: “It’s tradition.”
“Small-town celebrations are special,” she said. “Red Rooster Days has grown over the years from a one-day event to a full weekend. There are many dedicated people who feel strongly about the tradition and are involved in keeping it going. Young people are bringing new ideas to the committee, which is exciting.”
Hungerford agreed. He’s stayed with Red Rooster Days because it’s just one of those things.
“I feel it’s important that people actively participate and show an interest in maintaining some of the festivals and traditions people enjoy living in the community,” he said. “I think that’s part of my nature. I just like to volunteer.”