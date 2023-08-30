Where there’s smoke, there’s chicken or at least that’s true in Dassel. This weekend marks the 64th annual Red Rooster Days. The four-day event kicks off Friday with the farmers market in Bandstand Park and ends Monday, Labor Day with the “largest chicken bbq in the state.” I don’t know if that moniker is true, but I’ve never heard of anyone stepping up to challenge it.

What’s the appeal? Who can resist the smoky taste of poultry grilled over open coals outdoors? The smell alone draws a crowd. This is the third year Marcia Dischinger has served as co-chair of the chicken dinner. To meet demand, they have ordered 2,000 chicken halves for Monday’s feast.

Tags