To increase the sales of Minnesota agricultural products, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is awarding up to $1 million in grants through the Agricultural Growth, Research and Innovation Value-Added Grant Program to eligible businesses, agricultural cooperatives and local governments.
The program is meant to help investments in production capacity, market diversification and market access for value-added products, with funding coming from the AGRI program to advance Minnesota's agricultural and renewable energy industries.
The max equipment award is $150,000 and $1,000 at minimum, as well as $25,000 for the maximum feasibility study award and $1,000 for the minimum award. Grant funds reimburse up to 25 percent of the total project cost. Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2020. Visit tinyurl.com/y3m3gr5p to submit applications.