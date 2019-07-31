Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, hosts of History Channel's "American Pickers," are returning to Minnesota this October. The duo is famous for finding and “picking” one-of-a-kind antiques from individual collections.
Wolfe and Fritz are on a mission to find private collections rife with unique and uncommon items, learning their stories along the way.
"The Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items," according to a press release. "The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life."
If you're interested in submitting your collection, email americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-653-7878.