Some people love to spend time mowing their lawn. They take pride in the straight lines and patterns they make on their green lawns.
But for others, mowing the lawn is a dreaded chore.
The answer for these folks — and homeowners who might be looking for less of a carbon footprint when mowing their lawn — the answer could be the robotic lawnmower.
L & P Supply in Hutchinson carries and services the Husqvarna series robotic lawnmowers. There are wire-in models, which require a cable embedded into the ground to guide the mower around the yard, or the latest edition — the GPS, navigation model in which the mower reads satellite information to guide it. Both require smart phone app capabilities to assist the owner in operating the machine.
Husqvarna launched its first robotic lawnmower in 1995, the world’s first solar-powered mower. The company has since developed other robotic lawnmowers with the latest technology.
“Once the mower is set up, it will take care of itself the whole season,” said Tom Lokensgard, assistant manager at L & P Supply.
Lokensgard, who has been selling the robotic lawnmowers for four years, said, “Everyone who has them, loves them.”
Once a customer purchases a wired robotic lawnmower, Lokensgard and his crew install the cable. Lokensgard works with the customer showing them how to download the app on the smart phone and run it. When the customer understands operating the device, the crew leaves and the mower continues on its own.
“It learns about your yard, getting more efficient over time,” Lokensgard said.
If the homeowner isn’t interested in having a cable dug into their lawn, there is the wire-free model that works with Husqvarna’s Exact Positioning Operating System, or EPOS. A reference station is put in at least 8 feet off the ground — maybe on a roof—that takes the signals from the satellite and sends the correct data to the mower. The mower also reads data directly from the satellite itselfas, all allowing it to navigate around the lawn. Lokensgard alone comes out and walks around the perimeter of the yard with the owner, marking way points. There is also an app for the smart phone that assists operating the mower. The drawback this system has is that it doesn’t navigate well in thick, shady areas because satellite feed can be blocked.
There are a variety of sizes and lawn capabilities. The wired mowers can cover from four-tenths of an acre to 1.25-acre lawns — suitable for most city property. The wire-free EPOS directed mower covers 2.5 acres. There is a model coming out in the future that will cover 25 acres, according to Lokensgard.
With the robotic lawnmower system, lawns are kept cut at a specific height all summer long. Grass heights are determined by the owner, but there are recommendations from the company to the specific model.
“This (system) is healthier for the grass,” Lokensgard said. “The clippings are light and left on the ground providing a natural fertilizer so the lawn stays greener, too.”
Battery life of the lawnmower is five hours, less for longer grass. It needs two hours to charge. When the mower is at 20% or less, it starts looking for its docking station. The battery can last for the normal city-sized yard. For larger lawns, it mows sections at a time, though will still maintain an overall manicured look for the whole region. It’s just cutting more often.
The docking station and mower stay outside all season. They are water proof. The charging station for all models and reference station for the EPOS one can be plugged in to a regular 110- or 120-volt outlet. There is no need to upgrade the electrical system to accommodate the output.
For best results, owners are encouraged to program their mower to run during the night. It is quiet and doesn’t disturb the neighbors, and it is better for the grass to be cut at this time.
The robotic mower isn’t cheap. The wired mowers can range from $,2000 to over $6,000 for the EPOS models. But there is little maintenance or upkeep with them, though—just replacing the blades now and then for $20.
Donovan Holtberg, a Hutchinson resident bought his wired robotic mower in 2019. “Best investment I ever made!” he said. “I don’t get sweaty or dirty anymore. It cuts the lawn while I sleep.”
Holtberg said the mower handles well in ditches and once a week he goes around his yard with a cordless trimmer as the mower still doesn’t get right up to obstacles.
“In 10 minutes, everything is trimmed,” he said. “My lawn has a two-day cut look all the time.”
Holtberg noticed his electric bill went up — by $35 — but “I spent more than that in gasoline for the regular mower.”
Doug Kephart, owner of Richard Larsen Builders in Hutchinson, is pleased with his wired robotic mower, too.
“It’s a big time savings for me,” he said. “It was one of my better decisions I’ve made.”
The only problem for Kephart: Pocket gophers got at his first wire, but L & P replaced that with a commercial grade wire and he’s had no issues since.
“I start it up in the spring and put it away in the fall. It’s that simple,” he said.
Something to think about for those who mow the regular way as they deal with the heat and the bugs this season.