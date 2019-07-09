Arson is suspected in a fire that ravaged a vacant house in downtown Hector Sunday morning.
Hector police identified the fire at 401 Main St. S. around 2:20 a.m. The Hector Fire Department responded with assistance from Hector Ambulance, Buffalo Lake Fire Department and the Renville County Sheriff’s Office. There were no injuries.
An investigator with the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office examined the scene and determined the fire was intentionally started. The house had been vacant for approximately 29 years and was being prepped for demolition.
“Technically, it used to be a funeral home back in the ’60s and ’70s,” Hector Police Chief Zach Pierce said. “There (were) people who lived there then.”
According to Pierce, local officials are working with state investigators to find those responsible for starting the fire, but there are no suspects at this time. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered, and anyone with information is asked to contact the arson hotline at 800-723-2020, the Renville County Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-720-3790 or the Hector Police Department at 320-848-2500.