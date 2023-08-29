After a three-month medical leave due to falling down a flight of 15 steps, I am back where I belong — sitting in front of my computer telling the stories of our hometown.
I can tell you life looks different when you have faced and overcome death. You might think I’m being overly dramatic, but the specialists at Methodist Hospital would beg to differ. As I was told, “It was touch and go for 48 hours.”
When I fell, I tore my left kidney, resulting in a complicated infection that required weeks of intravenous antibiotics as well as the skills of a team of specialists, including an infectious disease doctor, a urologist, a radiologist, a nephrologist and more. In case you’re interested, I asked — they actually sit around a table and discuss what to do next. Thank God for their talents and skills. While they had ample reasons to remove my damaged kidney, they opted for a conservative approach to treatment. As the infectious disease specialist said, “You had one ugly kidney.” Fortunately, they saved it. There’s some scar tissue, but it works just fine.
Spending a month at Methodist and three weeks in transitional care provides a lot of time for reflection. I am indebted forever to my family who rallied to my cause. My sister Jill and niece Rebecca took on money management and insurance. My sister Lynn and her husband Jim stepped up by taking care of my condo and car. My niece Betsy took on caring for my cat. My mom was my daily support. She was there via phone or in person to encourage me to get well.
I am also enormously thankful to my colleagues at the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review. They stepped up and filled the gap created by my absence. Who knew I would be gone three months?
I also want to give a shout out to everyone who took the time to send me a card or post a comment on social media. I read each and every one and was truly overwhelmed by the number of cards, calls and postings. I can honestly say, each of you made a difference and I thank you.
Gratitude is something I have felt every day. I’m grateful to be alive. Anything short of that is no big deal. While I faced serious conditions during my stay, I had a few funny things happen, too.
Although I don’t remember, my sister tells me I was pretty “loopy” during the early days of my accident. It’s not surprising then, when I met the radiologist for the first time, I swore he was wearing a costume. When I asked the nurses, they looked at me with that “Hmmm” look. Later, when I met him again, there he was decked out in purple-and-gold zebra-stripe scrubs. It’s his signature look — something he’d been wearing for 10 years. My mistake in asking the nurses about him was using the word “costume.” Had I said, “scrubs,” they would have made the connection. I was glad to know I wasn’t hallucinating.
When I made the move from ICU to the fourth floor to convalesce I had to wait an hour-and-a-half for a glass of water. It was a l-o-n-g wait when you’re thirsty. Apparently “someone” had eliminated the nurses’ disposable water carafes resulting in the staff having to go a distance for a 12-ounce glass of water. Considering the number of patients and the fact, staff only has two hands — it was a considerable task to accomplish. Sometimes the numbers folks miss the forest for the trees.
There was a group of women — all small in stature — I labeled the “Apple Dumpling Gang.” I’m a good-sized gal, so right off the bat I knew we would have some problems. Their hearts were in the right place, but their skills hadn’t caught up to their spirits. We had some interesting times including the night I got my leg caught in a bed support and then there was the debacle of using the Hoyer lift. I felt like the steer being fed to the velociraptors in “Jurassic Park.” We all survived, so I’m thankful for that.
I often get asked about the food. Methodist had a menu order system, so you could make your own choices. Most of the food I had was good. I can’t say the same about the transitional care unit. I started taking photos of my meals because they were so bad. Honestly, I think prisoners at the penitentiary in Stillwater probably ate better than the patients.
On the quality of care, I can’t say enough good things about the staff at Hutchinson Police Services and Hutchinson Health Hospital. Those folks rescued me after my fall and provided me with the care I needed. Thank you.
The same can be said about the folks at Methodist. From ICU to a private room on the fourth floor, the staff from the cleaners and transportation folks to the doctors, RNs and CNAs were amazing. Everyone knew their jobs and did them well. I met a woman from Africa who had emigrated to Minnesota 14 years ago to be closer to family. There was the transport guys who had worked there 32 and 40 years respectively. Everyone had a story.
Is the worker shortage real? You bet. At Methodist, they were short staffed with a heavy patient workload and they came through time and time again. It was amazing to me the kindnesses that were shown to me. For a couple of weeks, I couldn’t do a thing, so I was at their mercy. When thanked, folks from doctors to the kitchen staff had the same response, “It’s our job.”
It’s a tough job, too. They put up with rude patients who refuse to help themselves and then blame the staff when they don’t get better. I never thought of medicine as a high-risk profession, but these days it is. Journalism can be tough but it’s nothing compared to what these professionals face day in and day out.
Looking back, I can still remember feeling like a pinball ricocheting back and fourth from step to step. It’s remarkable I didn’t break anything when I fell. Yes, I was black and blue, but no broken bones. At the time, I actually thought I would get up and go home. It never dawned on me that I had seriously injured myself. Remarkably, I never was in a lot of pain. I was stiff and a little sore, but overall I felt pretty good.
So what have I learned? Don’t neglect your health. It’s as simple as that. When the doctors got their hands on me, I had a myriad of things that needed to be addressed. Don’t be foolish like me. Take care of your health. It’s really important. It can be a pain and annoying, but don’t let your body go. Trust me, it’s not worth it.
For the record, I’m in the best health of my life. As one doctor told me, “We poked and prodded every nook and cranny.” Trust me, they did.
So on that note, it’s back to work for me. If you’ve got a story to share, give me a call at 320-552-5076 or email johnson@hutchinsonleader.com.