A Bird Island man was found guilty late last month of conspiring to commit murder by arson.
A Renville County jury found Scott William Mooney, 27, guilty of the first-degree felony charge, and of committing threats of violence, after fewer than 10 minutes of deliberation following a two-day trial ending April 22. Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom prosecuted the case.
A criminal complaint dating back to August of 2021 alleged Mooney threatened the victim, threatened to set fire to the victim's apartment, and threatened murder by way of gang members. He was apparently angry with someone he thought was trying to get him into trouble at work.
The prosecution told the jury Mooney electronically sent money to a co-conspirator to carry out the act. A transfer of $300 and another of $200 was accepted by the co-conspirator, and information was sent to Mooney regarding when the co-conspirator would arrive. Mooney also sent a photo of the victim and the victim's romantic partner to the co-conspirator.
Mooney then, according to prosecutors, began attempting to create an alibi.
But the co-conspirator never arrived, and no actual murder or arson occurred. The co-conspirator had been waylaid during the drive to Bird Island with his brother when law enforcement pulled them over. The co-conspirator fled the scene on foot.
“Mr. Mooney had completed his side of the agreement and needed to do nothing more but sit and wait, which he did. Thankfully, the co-conspirator did not make it to Renville County and the victim is still alive today," Kingstrom said in her closing arguments.
Mooney will be sentenced at 3:15 p.m. on June 9 at the Renville County Courthouse. He faces up to 20 years in prison.