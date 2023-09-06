Although it’s not official, for most folks Labor Day Weekend marks the end of summer and the beginning of fall. It’s the end of those carefree days of sun and fun, and the return to school, books and homework.
If you’re looking to shed some of this week’s responsibilities, head to Biscay Days, Thursday through Saturday, at Neisen’s Bar and Grill. The village, which has a population of 113 as of 2021, swells to more than 1,300 come Saturday. The event, which is rain or shine, takes place outdoors.
Chuck Popelka, organizer of the annual event, got involved because he got talked into it 13 years ago.
“I helped a little bit before that,” he said. “They’re great people to work with. It’s a good venue and works well. The bar is big enough if we got bad weather, we can move indoors. We got rained out four years ago. We shut down. It’s the only time I got caught. Hopefully good weather this year, so far.”
So what’s the attraction? Music. It starts Thursday night with DJ Eric Schultz. Friday is a change from past years. South 40, which is making its first appearance at Biscay Days, will kick off the early evening schedule playing from 4-8 p.m. Whether you’re a fan of Linda Ronstadt, George Straight or Glenn Campbell, South 40 brings a repertoire of country hits to the stage. Headlining 8 p.m. to midnight is Bill Litzau and Open Highway. Expect to hear original songs by Litzau, as well as those made popular by Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings and others.
“Bill always pulls in a big crowd,” Popelka said “He asked about headlining Friday night. South 40 is playing 4-8 followed by Bill Litzau. He packed them in at 5 p.m. And now that we’ve moved him up to headlining. We’ll see what he’ll do there.”
Saturday features 10 hours of live music. You can start your afternoon — 2-5 p.m. with Ron-E-Cash and his tribute to the “Man in Black” Johnny Cash. Next up is a band new to Biscay Days — Absolute Zero. Performing 5-8 p.m., the group plays ’80s rock music. The headliners are the Shaw Band, 8-10 p.m. followed by the Shaw Bros Band 10 p.m. to midnight.
“I’m hoping we’re ready,” Popelka said. “We have a few minor changes this year. We’re not doing the pork chop meal. The cost has increased. We lost money last year. We at least want to break even. We’re offering a few more choices outside this year. We’ll have a pork sandwich available. We’re keeping that side of things simple. There’s breakfast buffet Saturday and Sunday. The bar is doing a few more things including a card draw every hour. That’s new.”
Popelka doesn’t take much of a break after Biscay Days because he’s already thinking about next year.
”You’ll start on 2024 on Sunday of this weekend,” he said. “Cash is booked a year in advance. Shaw Band and Shaw Brothers have been doing it for several years. They draw the biggest crowd. It’s tough to switch things up when they work so well. They’re still doing a great job.”
For those who are checking the dates again. Biscay Days originally ran Friday through Sunday, but last year Popelka changed the dates to Thursday through Saturday. Thursday night became the pre-party followed by live music Friday and Saturday.
The change was made because cleanup on Sunday night ran late and most of the volunteers had work on Monday. It’s also tough to get volunteers for all three days and then there’s Sunday football to compete with. The new schedule worked well, so it’s continued this year.
The same can be said about the featured bands. Popelka isn’t looking to shake things up too much. The goal is to make it available for people with free admission.
“We give to the community an event they can be proud of,” he said. “The money is donated to put this on.”