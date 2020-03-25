There will be no Easter Mass in Catholic churches throughout the New Ulm Diocese this year.
Bishop John LeVoir, in a statement Wednesday, March 25, announced the extension of the suspension of all public Masses through April 13.
"Based on the most recent information received by local, state and federal health authorities for slowing down the rapid spread of the coronavirus, I have made the difficult decision to extend the suspension ..." LeVoir said.
The suspension of public Mass will take worshippers one day past Easter, which is April 12 this year.