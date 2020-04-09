In consideration of Gov. Tim Walz' April 8 extension of his shelter in place order, Bishop John LeVoir, in a statement Wednesday, April 8, announced the extension of the suspension of all public Masses through May 4.
The statement said LeVoir understands how difficult it is for the faithful to not gather together for Mass during this time. However, he said the fundamental operating principles of the Diocese of New Ulm are the prevention or the slowing down of the spread of this pandemic and the spiritual well-being of parishioners, while at the same time not endangering diocesan clergy.