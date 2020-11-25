The Hutchinson Economic Development Authority issued forgivable loans to 67 small businesses and nonprofits, totaling just shy of $700,000 of relief aid.
Back in July, the city received $1.07 million in federal CARES Act funding to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The money came with specific requirements for how it could be spent, and the deadline to allocate the funds was Nov. 15.
In August, the City Council established the CARES Act Forgivable Loan Program and allocated $750,000 of the funds it received toward the program. The Hutchinson EDA and its director, Miles Seppelt, were in charge of developing and executing the program.
“Quite honestly, I wish we would have had a few more applications, because we could have funded them,” Seppelt said about the program. “We had to use the money by a certain date, and when ran into it I still had money in the hopper.
“I’m glad we were able to do what we did. We’ve got a whole bunch of businesses we were able to lend a helping hand to, I just wish we could have done more.”
To qualify for the program, businesses must have had $3 million or less in gross profits (sales) in 2019, employ 25 people or less, and have a decline in profits due to the pandemic.
Eligible expenses must have been incurred between March 1 and Nov. 15 of this year and included mortgage or rent payments, payroll costs, utility payments, inventory costs, PPE, masks, cleaners, public safety items and costs to restart the business after being shutdown.
Loans of up to $15,000 were available, which can be forgiven when the applicant provides documentation to the EDA that the assistance was used for eligible costs. The deadline to provide that paperwork and have the loan forgiven is Feb. 1.
“Approximately two-thirds have qualified for forgiveness,” Seppelt said of the applicants. “I just need to send out a letter letting them know. Maybe one-third we’re still in the process of getting the documentation that we need.”
Businesses and nonprofits that applied and received loans were:
- Adult Training and Rehabilitation Center, $12,000
- Amazing Grace Boutique, $8,000
- America's Fitness Center, $12,500
- AmericInn, $10,500
- Bellina Ame Company, $12,000
- Below Zero Frozen Yogurt, $13,000
- Bobbing Bobber Brewing Company, $13,000
- Brandon Tire of Hutchinson, $9,000
- by Mae, $8,500
- C and C Striping, $10,500
- Carly's Shoes, $11,000
- Cars on Patrol Shop, $11,000
- Central Mn Coffee Company, $8,500
- Clay Coyote Arts, $10,500
- Compass Occasions, $9,500
- Crow River Floral and Gifts, $6,000
- Crow River Habitat for Humanity, $11,000
- DH Clothiers, $10,500
- Earthly Delights Limited, $12,000
- F & L Corporation, $8,500
- Firelake Manufacturing, $12,000
- ForTykes, $8,500
- Fringe Hair Studio, $9,500
- Genesis Salon and Enso Spa, $13,000
- Gretchen Tankersley, $4,865
- Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter, $11,000
- Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, $8,000
- Hutchinson Auto Sales, $10,000
- Hutchinson Center for the Arts, $10,500
- Hutchinson Family Dentistry, $13,500
- Hutchinson Superstores, $12,500
- Hutchinson Swim Club, $12,000
- Innovative Foam, $11,000
- Jergens, Ziemer and Plombon PTR, $12,500
- Joanie's Catering, $11,426
- Kelly's Dance Academy, $12,500
- King Motel, $7,000
- Larry Dostal, $9,000
- Laser Dynamics, $10,000
- Little Crow Bowling Lanes, $13,500
- Lynn Card Company, $6,000
- Main Street Antiques, $9,500
- Maria's Hair Salon, $3,530
- Marks on the Park, $7,325
- McLeod County Agricultural Association, $9,775
- McLeod County Historical Society, $12,000
- McLeod Treatment Programs, $13,500
- Moe Ventures, $7,000
- Nelson Piano Service, $8,000
- Northstar Hospitality, $12,500
- Odyssey Entertainment, $13,500
- Parkview Dental, $12,000
- Queen's Inn of Hutch, $9,000
- Rannow Chiropractic, $7,000
- Reynolds Transport, $12,500
- Salon Montage, $9,000
- SSM Enterprises, $14,000
- Subway of Hutchinson, $14,000
- Tangles Salon and Spa, $12,000
- TechBros, $10,500
- The Paint Factory, $11,500
- Tidy Tightwads, $11,000
- TNT Painting, $10,500
- Touch of Grace Dance Studio, $8,000
- Vacuum Gallery, $10,500
- Venus Salon and Spa, $10,500
- Wheel and Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson, $12,500
Another 16 local businesses applied but did not received funding for reasons such as they withdrew their application, received funding from a different program, did not meet the program requirements, were outside city limits, they were no longer in business or their application was late.
Those businesses that were not funded include: Beeler Chiropractic, Froemming Innovations, Greener Pastures Natural Foods Co-op, Hutchinson Elks Lodge, Iowa City Broadcasting, McCormick’s Family Restaurant, McLeod Alliance, My Computer Tutor, Nails Spa and Wax, Rahn Painting and Contracting, Redline Systems, The Back Yard, United Way of McLeod County, Zellas, The Hair Lounge and Lillians.
All together, the program issues $696,921, which was $53,079 short of the total given to the program. That remaining money was returned to the city for use in other approved pandemic-related expenses.