Ag land price chart

The agriculture real estate market entered a period of de-escalation beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022. The market experienced a reduction in both sales volume and value growth since that time, as interest rates increased, and inflation pressures became more apparent.

That trend has continued into the first half of 2023 with fewer properties being offered for sale and market values that, while still strong, are dramatically off the pace seen in the first half of 2022.

