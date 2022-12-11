Internet providers in McLeod and Meeker counties together have gained more than $3 million in grants to expand broadband coverage to parts of the region currently lacking high-speed service.

Nuvera Communications is receiving $1.84 million for projects in the two counties. Meeker Cooperative Light and Power Association/Vibrant has been awarded $327,516, and McLeod’s Mediacom is getting $99,155.53. The grants are via the Border-to-Border Broadband program administered by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Office of Broadband Development.

