Internet providers in McLeod and Meeker counties together have gained more than $3 million in grants to expand broadband coverage to parts of the region currently lacking high-speed service.
Nuvera Communications is receiving $1.84 million for projects in the two counties. Meeker Cooperative Light and Power Association/Vibrant has been awarded $327,516, and McLeod’s Mediacom is getting $99,155.53. The grants are via the Border-to-Border Broadband program administered by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Office of Broadband Development.
State Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township, has written letters of support for local broadband efforts. On behalf of Nuvera’s grant request, Urdahl indicated, in part, “Because of the potential growth and opportunity in our rural communities, I am in strong support of the Nuvera project proposal to build a strategic fiber optic backbone in the Hutchinson area, as part of a longer-range plan for reaching unserved and underserved broadband areas of our region.”
Nuvera will provide a $2.2 million match for a total project cost of $4.1 million. This last-mile project will provide reliable, affordable, high-quality broadband to 300 unserved and 154 underserved farms, businesses, and homes in the Belle Lake and Hutchinson area.
The local grants are among 61 broadband expansion projects around Minnesota set to receive a combined $99.6 million in grants. The funding primarily comes from two sources – half of a $50 million appropriation from the state Legislature and another $70 million in federal funding.
Overall, providers estimate the funding will extend new high-speed internet connections to more than 33,000 Minnesota homes and businesses in 48 counties. A list of grant awards by project can be found at www.mn.gov/deed.
DEED soon will launch a new Border-to-Border Request for Proposals to award $67.6 million for broadband deployment ($25 million from the Legislature and $42.6 million in federal funding). Applications are slated to open later this month. Check the DEED website for more information as it becomes available.