Hutchinson, MN (55350)

Today

Windy conditions and morning snow showers will evolve to a steadier snow and blizzard conditions for the afternoon. Morning high of 34F with temps falling sharply to near 10. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers this evening. Clearing skies later. Low -3F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.